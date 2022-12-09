SBP’s forex reserves fall to near four-year low

epebble said: At this rate 2023 is going to be brutal. Severe recession/depression. Tragedy is, even if the crisis goes away after a few months, a broken organization can't be putback if it loses a lot of critical talent. When things get bad, they will seek opportunities elsewhere and the brain drain becomes permanent. Click to expand...

IMF says Germany and Italy to slip into recession in 2023​

That's what i posted last time. Citi Bank already warns the US which has much more capacity to absorb. For countries like Pakistan.... have no idea. IMF already warn worst First and Second quarters for Italy and Germany10/11/2022October 11, 2022A forecast by the International Monetary Fund shows Germany and Italy are to tumble into recession next year. Both countries are viewed as the G7 economies that are most exposed to gas supply cuts from Russia.