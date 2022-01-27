What's new

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall a massive $846mn, drop to $16.2bn

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,054
17
22,790
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
  • Decrease due to external debt and other payments, says central bank
  • 1643312732631.png
  • Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased a massive $846 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $16.2 billion, showed data released on Thursday.

    The reserves decreased due to external debt and other payments, stated the central bank.

    Last week, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves were down $562 million, taking the cumulative fall to over $1.4 billion.

    Meanwhile, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22.5 billion on January 21, 2022, stated the SBP. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.3 billion.

    SBP-held forex reserves fall a massive $562mn, now stand at $17.04bn

    Pakistan has been looking to build its foreign currency reserves on the back of loans, remittances, and higher exports. However, foreign direct investment continues to be an area of concern for policymakers.

    The reserves level is critical for Pakistan to build an import cover with the bill crossing $6 billion each month, putting pressure on the currency that fell to its weakest level against the US dollar in December last year. It closed at 176.98 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
  • https://www.brecorder.com/news/4015...e-reserves-fall-a-massive-846mn-drop-to-162bn

 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,054
17
22,790
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Norwegian said:
as left by previous govts
Click to expand...
LOL, this govt has taken more debts than the previous govts, it's probably more than 51 trillion, starting at 26 trillion. :lol:
tribune.com.pk

Govt in violation of debt reduction law, cabinet told | The Express Tribune

A new debt policy statement for the last fiscal year on Tuesday revealed that the federal government’s burden was Rs11.8 trillion higher than legally allowed limit
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
www.brecorder.com

Jul-Dec: Pakistan incurs $9.432bn foreign debt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan incurred foreign debt of $9.432 billion from multiple financing sources in the first half months...
www.brecorder.com
economictimes.indiatimes.com

In a first, Pakistan's debt, liabilities cross PKR 50 trillion

The total debt and liabilities of Pakistan have crossed 50.5 trillion Pakistani rupees (PKR), of which the addition of PKR 20.7 trillion is under the current government alone, official figures released on Wednesday informed.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,832
5
12,898
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
Why didn't you highlight this? Because it would expose the reason why current govt has to pay record debt repayments as left by previous govts View attachment 811530
Click to expand...

Pakistan should withhold PsdP spending for 2 years atleast. Provinces are already doing projects on their own hence the damage won't be that severe. Instead we can use this newly spared money on debt repayment or atleast reducing the budget deficit to zero for those two years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Foreign exchange: SBP reserves fall $249m to $19.3b
2
Replies
16
Views
698
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SBP foreign exchange reserves drop to lowest level since June 2021
Replies
1
Views
248
Pandora
Pandora
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Liquid foreign reserves stand at $23.55 bn
Replies
0
Views
173
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Imran Khan
Foreign exchange reserves reach $23.925bn
Replies
7
Views
765
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
S
Saudi Fund for Development, SBP sign agreement for $3b deposit
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom