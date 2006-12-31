SBP Reduces Reflection Period of Waived Off Loans By 5 Years

Various business bodies and chamber members have also frequently raised such concerns and opine that placing a one-time write-off/waiver in the eCIB for 15 years is a long period, particularly when a business has repaid or settled its transaction with the bank. The situation prolongs hindrances for businesses’ attempts to avail fresh financing.



Decreasing the reflection period to 10 years will align the system with international practices, provide a conducive business environment to boost economic activities, and improve the country’s ranking in the periodic Ease of Doing Business survey conducted by the World Bank.

