SBP pumped $1.2 billion to defend rupee: WB

Ishaq Dar was not interested in increasing exports at all, which could off-set the dollars burning by Ishaq Dar. He was burning candle from both ends, exports were decreasing, he was burning existing foreign reserves and even $20 - $35 billion loans taken in USD were burned-up to keep PKR down artificially.



That's why Pakistan;s military believes that Ishaq Dar has laid down the mines for economy on purpose, it was not just incompetence or a mistake.



What current government is doing is responding to public pressure, there are talk shows were anchors are yelling 'why government is not using the all time high foreign reserves to bring PKR exchange rate down?'