SBP hits eight banks with penalties - August 2021 .

SBP hits eight banks with penalties | The Express Tribune Charges them for violating regulations including AML, CFT and foreign exchange rules

The widening deficit would lend support to Pakistan for achieving 4-5% economic growth. PHOTO: FILEPakistan’s central bank has charged eight banks with monetary penalties totalling at over half a billion rupees for violating regulations including anti-money laundering (AML), combating financing of terrorism (CFT) and foreign exchange rules during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has time and again directed banks to ensure compliance with banking regulations including AML, CFT and foreign exchange regulations. It has adopted strictness over implementation of such rules in financial transactions in letter and spirit, as the country is making efforts to escape the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.“In addition to penal action, the bank has been advised to conduct an internal inquiry on breaches of regulatory instructions and take disciplinary action against the delinquent officials,” SBP directed one of the top five banks in the country.A leading bank was charged Rs289.09 million for “violation of regulatory instructions pertaining to AML/CFT and general banking operations,” it said.” according to a statement issued by the central bank.In October, SBP directed financial institutions to invest in technology and human resources to create an enabling environment to detect illegal financial transactions and bound staffers to maintain secrecy of the likely suspected transaction. It also asked them to report the development to the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).“Accordingly, all SBP REs (regulated entities) shall implement automated transaction monitoring systems (TMS) capable of producing meaningful alerts based on pre-defined parameters/ thresholds and customer profile, for analysis and possible reporting of suspicious transactions.“Furthermore, SBP REs shall establish criteria in their AML/CFT/CPF policies and/or procedures for management of such alerts. The adequacy of staff posted for effective monitoring and reporting of STRs is a critical factor of customer due diligence,” it said.Training to employees directly/indirectly responsible for AML/CFT/CPF shall enable them to understand new developments, money laundering and financing of terrorism techniques, methods and trends, it told the REs.The REs included banks, development finance institutions, microfinance banks, exchange companies, payment system operators, payment service providers, electronic money institutions and third party payment service providers.