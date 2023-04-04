SBP hikes policy rate by 100bps to record 21pc to rein in inflation

It seems like there are duffers in the SBP just like in GHQ.



Interest rate hikes slow down inflation in civilized countries. It won’t have any effect in Pakistan.



In an expanding, overheated economy higher interest rates slow down business investment and real estate bubbles. In Pakistan the economy is already contracting and businesses are shutting down. Only a tiny number of people get mortgages for real estate purchases.



Another thing interest rate hikes do is to increase the value of the currency as people buy it to get higher interest rates. In the case of Pakistan the risk of further devaluation is so high that no one is going to be rushing to buy rupees.



Therefore, they can raise interest rates all they want, it won’t make any difference to inflation. It will just speed up the crashing of the economy.