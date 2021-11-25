Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 4.07% to $16,254.1 million on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, overall reserves dropped to its seven-month low.

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,519.7 million.

Related items

SBP foreign exchange reserves drop to lowest level since June 2021 Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 4.07% to $16,254.1 million on a weekly basis

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell 4.1% to their lowest level since June 25, 2021.The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 4.07% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.According to data released by the central bank, the reserves were recorded at $16,254.1 million on November 19, down $691 million compared with $16,945.4 million on November 12 due to “external debt repayments.”— Arif Habib LimitedThe overall reserves, including reserves held by banks other than the SBP, dropped to its seven-month low. Total reserves stood at $22,773.8 million, recording a decline of $777 million — lowest since April 30, 2021.Meanwhile, net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,519.7 million.