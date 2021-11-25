FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 9,409
- 17
- Country
-
- Location
-
- Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 4.07% to $16,254.1 million on a weekly basis.
- Meanwhile, overall reserves dropped to its seven-month low.
- Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,519.7 million.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 4.07% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.
According to data released by the central bank, the reserves were recorded at $16,254.1 million on November 19, down $691 million compared with $16,945.4 million on November 12 due to “external debt repayments.”
Related items
The overall reserves, including reserves held by banks other than the SBP, dropped to its seven-month low. Total reserves stood at $22,773.8 million, recording a decline of $777 million — lowest since April 30, 2021.
Meanwhile, net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,519.7 million.
SBP foreign exchange reserves drop to lowest level since June 2021
Foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell 4.07% to $16,254.1 million on a weekly basis
www.geo.tv