LAHORE: The Punjab government has sent a legal notice to TV anchor Dr. Shahid Masood for his “false, fabricated and misleading” claims that the prime suspect of Zainab murder case had 37 local and foreign currency accounts.Malik Ahmed Khan, spokesman of the Punjab government, said the State Bank of Pakistan has checked the local and foreign accounts of accused Imran Ali. “None of the accounts was found on his CNIC No,” he said.“It was an attempt to influence the investigation and put it on a different rack. The information shared by Dr Shahid Masood has turned out to be totally false,” he added.Dr Shahid Masood, who hosts a TV show, claimed that Imran Ashraf was part of international child **** ring and that he was maintaining 37 local and foreign bank accounts.The anchor said that he had shared the evidence with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.The Punjab government, reacting to his claim, set up a joint investigation team to launch an inquiry into Masood’s claim.The committee said that Imran Ali had no local or foreign currency account as claimed by the TV anchor. – AGENCIES