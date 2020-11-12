What's new

SBP blocks payments for subscribing Indian content in Pakistan

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,054
-1
4,351
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SBP blocks payments for subscribing Indian content in Pakistan
Anjum Wahab On Nov 12, 2020 Last updated Nov 12, 2020


KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday stopped different modes of payments including credit cards for subscribing to Indian content in Pakistan including Zee5 video-on-demand service, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The notification reads that: “We are in receipt of a letter from Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan whereby they have instructed to stop different modes of payments including credit cards for subscribing Indian content in Pakistan including Zee5.”


The SBP has further asked all other banks in Pakistan to immediately stop different modes of payments to Indian channel Zee5.
“It is advised to ensure meticulous compliance of aforementioned instructions of Government of Pakistan and submit compliance status to PSD, SBP by November 13, 2020,” the notification reads.




arynews.tv

SBP blocks payments to ZEE5 for running propaganda against Pakistan

The SBP has stopped different modes of payments including credit cards for subscribing to Indian content in Pakistan including Zee5 video-on-demand service
arynews.tv arynews.tv
----------------------

Maybe the admins should do something similar and block all indian users here.
 
Last edited:
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,337
-19
20,401
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We need to be ruthless about this


There must be a total destruction of trade between India and Pakistan


There must be a total halt to any cultural exchange, and ban on any Indian content
 
M

mumairb

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 7, 2010
25
0
21
India has banned Pakistani cricketers and actors to perform in India, Pakistani movies and dramas are not screened in India, so why should Pakistan give them a space ?

We should promote our own movies and drama by encouraging artist and people involve in film industry.
Indus Pakistan said:
Why must we desis do this? Culture knows no boundaries particularly desi culture.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top