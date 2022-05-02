Sazish confirmed by Dr. Rebecca Grant - US National Security & Defence Analyst!

This is what is termed as an foreign plus domestic combined onslaught on Pakistan's sovereignty. Where on one side, we have the utterly corrupt, thieving liars, traitors who proclaim themselves as Pakistani politicians but are in essence feudal mafia families that have looted and plundered Pakistan's wealth. And on the other side, their benefactors, the American state establishment, which has continually sought to undermine, disrupt and dismember other countries' sovereignty through subversive and clandestine means, to support these thugs and criminals into power, in Islamabad.



What is more revealing and of far greater danger, is that Pakistan's military leadership has been caught out twice (2008 and 2022) of foregoing the thefts and corruption of these criminal, traitor politicians, in order to bring them back into power. One has to ask, why is it that Pakistan's military leadership, you the one responsible for protecting Pakistan's sovereignty against enemies that are both foreign and domestic .... have chosen to align themselves with such criminals? The only answer is that Pakistan's military leadership is complicit and an accessory to American hegemony.



The Sharif (haramkhor) family, has amassed enormous wealth, on the back of state sovereign credit. Meaning that they borrowed from the West (IMF), funneled the money into the State Treasury, then borrowed the foreign loaned funds and used them for their own private enterprise, instead of using said funds to improve Pakistan's economic state. These traitors, liars, thieves and murderers have also committed acts of treason, by eliminating State Court Case evidences, whenever they came into power. Not only did they do this domestically, but on the international stage, they did so with the help of their benefactor Western accomplices. For example, in Switzerland, the British Government managed to secure under the umbrella of their own hot pursuit of off-shore wealth, to extract records, names and cases of british citizens who have accumulated wealth without paying state taxes. And guess what, they managed to extract records of the Sharif family's wealth in Switzerland, and destroyed the evidence.



So for anyone who is faithful to Islam as a Muslim and true to Pakistan as a citizen, would recognize that America and Britain are ENEMY STATES to Pakistan. Because when a state actively meddles in the business of another state, this then defines the meddling state's classification as being an enemy to the state its interfering with. Even an idiot will have the brains to recognize that America and Britain are as much an enemy of Pakistan, as India is. As their meddling in Pakistan's internal affairs by destroying records of corrupt politicians in Pakistan and bribing Pakistani politicians with millions of dollars is equivalent to what India did by deploying spies in Iran to sabotage Pakistan.



To those Pakistanis who identify themselves as Muslim and support such criminal politicians as Zardari, Nawaz, Shebaz, Bilawal and Maryam. You people have proven to be a shameful example of a Muslim is not suppose to be. You people have also proven that you are by far the most JAHIL of all people in the country. You people have proven that you are not really Pakistani, rather self-absorbed, self-preserving, narcissistic, traitors who are driven by plundering Pakistan's wealth, having a better life for yourself and your families, while the 220 million of your fellow countrymen are plunged in abject poverty.



One has to ask this question to Pakistanis .... What are you going to do about it? If you so proudly proclaim yourself to be Muslim, then where is your IMAAN? And if you proclaim to have Imaan, then where is your courage and defiance against oppression, tyranny, lies, deception, thievery, persecution of Pakistanis? You had a Prime Minister .... sorry, it is Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah who blessed you with a Prime Minister (Imran Khan) that has integrity, honesty, dignity, character of a true Muslim. Now that Imran Khan has been removed from power, where is your Imaan? Where is your love for Pakistan?



Or have you forgotten that millions perished in 1947 for the creation of Pakistan? Or is it that you choose not to care what happens in your country? In 75 years of Pakistan's existence, what has Pakistan accomplished under such JAHIL leaders? South Korea was created one year after Pakistan came into existence. Where is South Korea today and where is Pakistan?



Pakistanis, let me give you a reality check here ... they (Sharif family) will now become more aggressive in their plunder and rule over Pakistan. And if you sit around like cowards and expect some Messiah to come and save Pakistan, then I think that you deserve as a nation, such corrupt, depraved, soulless leaders such as Nawaz, Zardari, Shebaz, Bilawal and Maryam.



I can tell you why Pakistan has been in the state it has been for the last 75 years. You are not going to like it, but for those who seek the TRUTH, will accept this bitter pill. Pakistanis have foregone their loyalty to Islam, and instead have chosen to remain in the darkness of Westernization and Bollywoodization. Those who remained defiant, were unprotected as they never truly studied the Noble Quran, studied our beloved Prophet Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam.



In Pakistan's society, progress is measured by haves and have-nots. You talk of the abject poverty in the country, yet you elect politicians that are the CAUSE OF PAKISTAN's ABJECT POVERTY. You talk of becoming modern, enlightened, yet you have a FEUDAL SOCIETY THRIVING IN THE 21st CENTURY. You talk of becoming economically prosperous, yet you clamor to the SHYLOCK THAT IS THE WESTERN CAPITALIST SYSTEM. You consider yourself to be progressive, yet you are actively committing acts of depravity that has plunged Pakistanis into an illiterate country.



So if you seek to address calamitous acts of self-destruction, the way forward is to unite and establish a plan of action. Without unity, you are weak, and the only element that can unite you is ISLAM, QURAN & MUHAMMAD (Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam). Once you have understood and conformed to Islam and subsequently united, you then march collectively and in coordination, to boycott the government and the establishment.



Let me remind you, none of this will bare fruit unless you are willing to make sacrifices. These sacrifices are a test from Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah that ensures that you are true Muslims. For only true Muslims will fight for Islam, willing to loose their wealth, live in hunger, in poverty and lose loved ones. Because if you think that there is an easy way out, it is clear to me that you have no clue what sort of Muslims existed at the time of our beloved Prophet Muhammad Alaihi Salaat-u-Wassalam, who sacrificed their wealth, family, lives and hunger in order to establish Imaan.



So Pakistanis .... have you got what it takes to fight and destroy this monster? Are you brave enough to proclaim yourself to be Muslim? Are you willing to fight with established Imaan and forego all the pleasures and necessities of this world?



The ball is in your court, Pakistanis .... it's time to choose .... 75 years has been a LONG GOD DAMN TIME, WAKE THE HECK UP!!!!!