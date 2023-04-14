Saviour In Melancholy… Thank You Pak Army!

I know I can never forget that horrible night and also the hospitality of the brave soldiers of my Pak Army.

I had never been as hopeless as I was then.

A miracle happened; that Pak Army officer not only let me take refuge in the Supreme Court, but also provided me with first aid and offered tea

I was depressed and uncertain of what would happen next, but brave soldiers deputed there were very kind to me. These brothers assured me that I was safe there. They told me that even if the Supreme Court were attacked, I would be taken home safely. I was relaxed after their assurance and felt secure. When the media was subjected to violence, I was given a true feeling of protection and security by the soldiers of Pakistan Army.

Thank You Pakistan Army !

The dark night looked even darker. The Constitution Avenue was not as serene as it used to be. Now, it was more of a battlefield with all its tranquility lost, and, beauty crushed. It seemed as if everyone at Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehrik's sit-in could sense it, smell it that it would not be as simple; different to the nights as were since Aug 15. This time there was no rhyme in the air!Being a team member of Geo News, I was also on duty outside the Parliament House that night for the coverage of the sit-in, and more importantly, for well-anticipated riots in the Red Zone.Chanting slogans like Allah-o-Akbar, policemen and FC personnel would beat their shields, as if attempting to scare away the demonstrators. It would make me laugh. I laughed and so did the protestors and the policemen. I wish it remained that normal, but it wasn't.Finally, both the leaders announced the march to the Prime Minister House. Thousands of marchers, once peaceful, rushed towards the building. I could see the police force trying to stop them. But all in vain. They were firm, determined and all set to reach their destination. I was at the tail of the protesting crowd. I was alert. My sixth sense warned me that something terrible might happen that night.Those demonstrators were peaceful in the beginning. I was unaware of what was happening at the head of the protesting march. Suddenly, I saw people running back. They were all shouting. I went atop my Satellite Van to see what was going on. All I could see was smoke. Yes, it was tear gas. I came down, gave instructions to my cameraman as what shots did we need and also that he too should be careful. Worse was yet to come. Wearing a gas mask and a bullet proof jacket, it seemed difficult to run and do reporting. It was risky but I took the life jacket off. That was a mistake!Once the shelling had begun, demonstrators moved back from the gate of the Pakistan Secretariat and assembled right in front of the Parliament House gate. That was where I was deployed. Despite being caught in danger, and with no other media workers deployed at that point, my professional obligation compelled me and I decided neither to move away myself nor my Satellite Van staff.A few minutes passed. The protestors started pelting stones and bricks at police and FC personnel. Violent demonstrators had sharp cutters and penknives that they used in cutting the boundary-grills to enter the premises of the Parliament House. I was standing at the front line, when the protestors targeted us with stones. I had to revert the decision of staying there. I had no other option but to leave the place to protect my team and myself. I could see my phone ringing continuously but I dared not attend to my mother's call. Siren of ambulances, shouting of people and firing sounds would have upset her.Something hit me. For a moment, I was unable to understand whether it was a stone or a rubber bullet. Then I realized it was a brick thrown at me. Then comes another. One more. And then many! I managed to stay intact, but it was all too difficult. When it became impossible to keep my eyes open because of heavy tear gas, I ran to take refuge in the Supreme Court building; a place where I go for reporting daily.Islamabad Police personnel deployed for the security of the Supreme Court building let me enter at once.At the entrance door of the building, I came across an army officer of the 111 Brigade, Captain Abdul Hakim. Security of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was responsibility of Pak Army after the imposition of Article 245 in the capital. Upon seeing me, he asked me to leave the place at once as he didn't know my purpose of standing there. I wanted to request him but couldn't utter a single word. He left the area and went outside the building to check the security, perhaps.My wounds were aching severely now and I was unable to stand anymore.The officer entered the main entrance of the Supreme Court Hall and once again asked me,“Aap abhe tak gai nahe?” (You have not left so far!)I requested him to let me stay in the building until someone from my office escorted me. It was then when he felt the pain I was going through.He paused for a while and, then, asked me the name of my organization. I was confused but showed him my card. “Geo News.”The Army officer mumbled something and said,“Since you, the journalists, are known as very brave people, so you must not be upset.”Sitting there, I could hear the slogans raised by the protestors attacking Parliament House. Smoke of tear gas could be felt inside the premises of the Supreme Court.A few hours later, my colleagues came to take me back to office.Even then the army personnel offered me that I could come back to the Supreme Court building again if I felt any danger outside. They also offered a safe ride back to office if I was facing any problem. I was impressed. I thanked them as they protected me when I was in huge trouble.Later in the evening, I shared the whole incident with my Bureau Chief Rana Jawad and senior anchor Hamid Mir. They saluted Pakistan Army for saving my life – a Geo News reporter's life. They paid rich tribute to the personnel of Pakistan Army for being so kind to me.It was a day when, for a moment, I felt that humanity was nowhere to find. My hopes were shattered then. But, thanks to Captain Hakim and his team for they helped me to keep firm and strengthened my faith in my soldiers.The writer is a reporter of a private TV channel who was rescued by personnel of Pak Army on night August 30/31, during violent protests at the Constitution Avenue, IslamabadTwitter: @IffatHasanRizvi