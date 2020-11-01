Saving lives in Afghanistan of utmost importance: PM Imran The committee resolved to stand together with Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take action

Expressing concern on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that saving precious lives in Afghanistan was of utmost importance.A meeting of the Apex Committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Trade Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood and National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf were present.According to a statement issued at the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan is committed to provide all possible assistance to the Afghan people to deal with the humanitarian crisis.Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to stave off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, Finance and accounting.He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development.Earlier the Apex Committee was updated on the progress made on relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs. five billion which comprised of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.The Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan was at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter. The crisis made it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter. The committee resolved to stand together with Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take immediate action.