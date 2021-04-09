Save Uighurs

Free the Muslims Detained in Chinese Concentration Camps - Save Uighur Millions of Muslims are detained at Chinese concentration camps. This is the largest mass detention of people since the Holocaust. Join us & ACT NOW.

During the time of Ramadhan, make a prayers from brothers/sisters in islam who are held prison for their beliefs and unable to fast or pray.This is a global issue hence posting it in world affairs. Pass it along and highlight their plight.