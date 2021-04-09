What's new

Save Uighurs

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,762
-2
9,513
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
During the time of Ramadhan, make a prayers from brothers/sisters in islam who are held prison for their beliefs and unable to fast or pray.

Free the Muslims Detained in Chinese Concentration Camps - Save Uighur

Millions of Muslims are detained at Chinese concentration camps. This is the largest mass detention of people since the Holocaust. Join us & ACT NOW.
www.saveuighur.org www.saveuighur.org

This is a global issue hence posting it in world affairs. Pass it along and highlight their plight.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Australian Uighurs condemn China's 'insulting' and 'bizarre' press conference about abuses in Xinjiang
Replies
4
Views
194
Myth_buster_1
Myth_buster_1
beijingwalker
Retired Uighur PLA soldier taking care of his fellow Uighur fallen PLA comerades from China India war for 47 years
2
Replies
16
Views
661
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
China forces birth control on Uighurs to suppress population
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
4K
casual
casual
ShaikhKamal
Uighur Kids Find A Haven At Boarding School In Turkey
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
Balamir
Balamir
ShaikhKamal
'I Thought It Would Be Safe': Uighurs In Turkey Now Fear China's Long Arm
Replies
2
Views
369
Itachi
Itachi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom