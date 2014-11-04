Indus Pakistan
ELITE MEMBER
- May 7, 2012
- 17,414
- 182
- Country
-
- Location
-
So I am about to get banned again. I got a warnin g from @WebMaster and @krash so I figure I have short lifespan now. Therefore I am making a appeal to the PDF community. "Save Indus Pakistan". Now you may not like me, in fact you may hate me, you may despise me but you can't ignore that I do provide 'alternative' views on most things here. I have also contributed higely over the years. Does PDF really want boring, yes people here? So people SAVE ME please. Hit that 'yes' vote.
And if you don't hit the yes vote. Fcuk off and may you suffer for eternity. So get on with it. Tag as many people as you can. I guess I might be over the hill and bit too long in the tooth. I will find out.
Ps. @Yankee-stani I appoint you as my "political karkun". Get busy building support for me.
And if you don't hit the yes vote. Fcuk off and may you suffer for eternity. So get on with it. Tag as many people as you can. I guess I might be over the hill and bit too long in the tooth. I will find out.
Ps. @Yankee-stani I appoint you as my "political karkun". Get busy building support for me.