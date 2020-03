US shale is in its own Denise irrespective of Saudi OPEC price strategies..



1. The Bakken and Eagle Ford Shales are proving to be of poor quality to warrant sustained horizontal multistages fractured development with infill drilling.

2. The higher productive areas of the US Unconventional have already been pretty much developed to their capacity.

3. Both the high productive areas and the poorer productive areas of US Unconventional shale development are demonstrating faster decline rates than initial assumed. This required continued investment in re-completion strategies and further infill drilling with poor Return on Investment (ROI). Investors are running away from Shale investment.

4. Most of the Mineral Rights in the US are freehold and they have been auctioned out for extravagant prices .. highest in the world based on over $80/bbl price points. This puts actual field development unfeasible at depressed global prices.



End of day... This Saudi price was is nothing about the US Shale.

