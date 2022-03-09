What's new

Saudis not attending Joe biden phone call

Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,909
-1
10,421
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
UAE too. Biden wants them to pump more oil, they are interested in making money from the high prices. Also you can't add them onto FATF and then expect them to be friends.
Click to expand...
To be frank im happy they put UAE in grey list , they never provided us the list of accounts of our corrupt politicians from where they transferred billions in Europeans banks
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,991
43
22,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Riz said:
To be frank im happy they put UAE in grey list , they never provided us the list of accounts of our corrupt politicians from where they transferred billions in Europeans banks
Click to expand...

Yeah but a rift between USA and Gulf Arabs could be beneficial to us too. Just step in, tell them we're happy to provide lucrative business opportunities, sell defence equipment, sign accords for training thier defence forces, even potentially defence deals to protect thier territorial integrity.

Of course all comes at cost. Invite them to invest and collaborate with our defence industries and other R&D.

Absolutely nothing might come of it - but a smart salesman always takes his shot.

FuturePAF said:
The Twitter post is from a well known Islamophobe, so take what she is saying with a grain of salt.
Click to expand...

Google the news - all over mainstream media.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
Biden’s Russian roulette may kill dollar dominance
2 3
Replies
36
Views
618
Han Patriot
H
BHAN85
Biden says Russian invasion in February "distinct possibility"
2
Replies
20
Views
696
Dalit
Dalit
vi-va
Democracy vs hypocrisy: Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’
Replies
2
Views
200
Aesterix
Aesterix
beijingwalker
As the EU prepares to snub the US in the China dispute, Emmanuel Macron is leading the charge against Biden
Replies
13
Views
551
IceCold
IceCold
beijingwalker
Biden-Xi talks: Biden tells Xi conflict between U.S., China must be avoided
Replies
8
Views
461
Char
Char

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom