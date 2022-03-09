Saudis not attending Joe biden phone call

USA is loosing its grip because of this joker biden
USA is loosing its grip because of this joker biden
To be frank im happy they put UAE in grey list , they never provided us the list of accounts of our corrupt politicians from where they transferred billions in Europeans banksUAE too. Biden wants them to pump more oil, they are interested in making money from the high prices. Also you can't add them onto FATF and then expect them to be friends.
Trump coined the term fake news like his fake tan. Biden invented black mailing countries by not making phone calls and forgot he is the president of a super power even his old age can't be an excuse for his forgetfulness.
USA is loosing its grip because of this joker biden
Looks fake. MBS is not dumb .
To be frank im happy they put UAE in grey list , they never provided us the list of accounts of our corrupt politicians from where they transferred billions in Europeans banks
The Twitter post is from a well known Islamophobe, so take what she is saying with a grain of salt.
USA is loosing its grip because of this joker biden