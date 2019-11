Saudi's MBC launching new drama series ‘exposing Ottoman tyranny’





JEDDAH — The Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) will start airing the biggest Arab drama of 2019 from Nov. 17 onwards. The drama titled “Kingdoms of Fire” exposes the tyranny of the Ottomans and their bloody history.



Stars in the first episodes of the historical drama include Khaled Al-Nabawi, Mahmoud Nasr, Kinda Hanna, Rashid Assaf, amd Mona Wassef. The drama was visualized under the supervision of a global technical team. The drama, one of the most recent big works of art, highlights the bloody history of the Ottomans and their aggres the Arabs, such as their tyranny, entrenchment, criminality and theft of Arab history.



It documents the last era of the Mamluk state and its downfall at the hands of the Ottomans in the early 16th century, with sheds light on a period in Arab history rich in events, revealing many facts about this era, which witnessed a great falsification of history and obscure the crimes committed by the Ottomans at that point of time.



The serial will be one of the largest drama projects in the Arab World in 2019, where the work is designed and produced to fit the developments of global drama characterized by dazzling visual effects, heavy battles, interlocking stories and composite characters.



Yasir Harib, producer of the drama, said: “We are proud to announce the serial #Mamlakaat Al-Nar, which we hope to start a new phase in the Arab drama, and proud to begin its broadcast on MBC.” He said the work highlights an important historical era, represented by the Mamluk Sultan Tuman Bay in Cairo and the Ottoman occupier Selim I.



The drama is directed by British Director Peter Weber, who already has several popular films such as “Girl with a Pearl Earring; Hannibal Rising; and Emperor to his credit. Weber’s team includes a large number of international stars in the fields of drama industry, including decoration, clothing and makeup artists from Italy, Colombia and Australia, such as Luigi Marchioni who worked with international directors such as Giuseppe Tornatore and Ridley Scott.