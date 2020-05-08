Saudis living in Pakistan advised to return home The country has banned flights from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Philippines.

RAWALPINDI: Saudis living in Pakistan and four other Asian countries have been advised to return home “as soon as possible” since no flights would be available from these countries even if Riyadh decides to resume international flights next month.The four other countries are India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Philippines.According to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Friday, the decision has been taken after a surge in coronavirus cases in these countries.The Saudi authorities have also temporarily banned flights from a number of European Union countries and Switzerland.