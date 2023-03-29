Saudis join Shanghai Cooperation Organization as China bromance blossoms

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 56,215
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Saudis join Shanghai Cooperation Organization as China bromance blossomsRussia, China and a number of former Soviet states in Central Asia created the SCO in 2001 to counter US hegemony in the region.
The national flags of Saudi Arabia (R) and China are displayed from a road lamp at Tiananmen square in Beijing on Feb. 21, 2019. - Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images
Salim A. Essaid
March 29, 2023
DUBAI — Saudi Arabia's cabinet approved a decision Wednesday to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), inching another step closer to China despite concerns from its traditional ally, the United States.
The memorandum awards the kingdom the status of dialogue partner in the SCO, a political and security union that spans Eurasia and includes China, India and Russia. The SCO, established in 2001, is seen as a geopolitical and counterweight to the United States and Western powers.
Russia, China and a number of former Soviet states in Central Asia created the body in 2001 to counter US hegemony in the region and it expanded later to include India and Pakistan. Iran also joined the union with full membership last year.
The decision by Saudi Arabia to join and acquire dialogue partner status was discussed during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the kingdom in December, according to Reuters' sources, who reported that this first step is expected to lead to full membership.
Riyadh’s growing ties with Beijing have raised concerns with Washington and have gained momentum in recent months.
Earlier this week, Saudi Aramco signed two deals to build a major refining and petrochemical complex in China valued in the billions of dollars.
Nearly three weeks ago on March 10, a surprise deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran took place, ending seven years of political conflict, which was brokered by China.
These growing ties became visually apparent with President Xi’s three-day visit to the kingdom’s capital in December, the first time in nearly seven years that China's president has visited its key energy ally.
Saudi, the world’s largest crude supplier, and China, the biggest energy consumer, met to discuss their ambitions for an initial agreement of $29.26 billion.
The United States was Riyadh’s largest trading partner at $76 billion in 2012, but now China along with India and Japan have surpassed the United States, with which trade was only $29 billion in 2021, according to Bloomberg.
Saudis join Shanghai Cooperation Organization as China bromance blossoms
Russia, China and a number of former Soviet states in Central Asia created the SCO in 2001 to counter US hegemony in the region.
www.al-monitor.com