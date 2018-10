We all are criticizing Saudis here but one thing which I cannot understand is why the death of Khashoggi is a big issue? We all are humans and all humans are equal. When innocent lives were being killed in Yemen this very media was silent. When people die in Palestine every day this very media is silent. Palestinian journalist are killed in Gaza and Fox news never reports it so why do we care about Khashoggi? Every day civilians are killed in Kashmir. 11 were killed by Indian Army today and Washington Post never reported it so why the death of this one man has more value over the rest of humans? Sorry I will defend Saudis over this bias media which is selective we public will stay silent and watch when someone from media will die because media stays silent when someone in public dies as well. Tit for Tat

