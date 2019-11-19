Saudis block life-saving fuel

Come on brothers sit down and there are no differences in the world which can not be resolved with the dialogue. Saudi Yemen conflict is only killing brothers on the both sides, destroying both countries economy and civilians are suffering and doesn't looks good on Muslims in general and for both countries in particular. Yemen is an independent country and Saudi must respect their choices and same goes for Yemen not to indulge in anti Saudi interests. Please make a start, cool heads prevail and end this drama of misery.