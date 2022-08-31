Saudi’s Alfanar and SCZone launch $3.5 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt​

Tue 30 Aug 2022
Saudi Arabia’s Alfanar Global Development is set to launch a green hydrogen plant with the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) as well as the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to build a green hydrogen facility in Sokhna.
The estimated $3.5 billion project will be powered by renewable energy sources and produce 500,000 tons of green ammonia from 100,000 tons of green hydrogen annually.
This is in line with the Middle East Green Initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Alfanar’s trailblazing vision for the energy transition industry.
“We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Egypt and are thrilled to partner with such esteemed organisations of national importance on this program,” the group’s chairman Sabah Al-Mutlaq said.
“Through this agreement, we will be developing a project to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia,” he adds.
The Saudi-based Alfanar operates in international markets especially in Egypt through the energy transition and green fuel projects contributing 50MW at the Benban Solar Park. The electricity generated from this solar plant currently offsets around 57,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.
Alfanar was one of the first companies globally to operate a 50MW solar project in the Benban Solar Park in the Aswan region of Egypt.
With focus on localisation of technology for renewable energy and businesses across the digital solutions, energy, water, oil and gas sectors, Alfanar produces green aviation fuel from waste in the United Kingdom.
Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Hala Elsaid, Minister of Planning & Economic Development along with Saudi officials, Faisal A. Al-Yemni, Deputy Minister of Investment, and Mazeed Al-Hoishan, Saudi Consul to Egypt attended the signing.
It is worth noting that KSA has great ambition to be the leading green hydrogen power.
