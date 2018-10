now look at it why some poor worker pay for this ? just because they misbehave passengers always late flights and third class service we have to fly PIA expensive ?



pia dammam to islamabad round trip total:1581.00 SAR

saudi gulf dammam to islamabad round trip Total: 1329.00 SAR





man ohhh man PIA is nto worth to fly . hum ne bola unko flights delay karo cancel kar miss management karo mehgi ticket becho or buri service do ? ap ab ziadti ker rahy hain 500 person per plane and still planes falling from sky like rocks ? delay and cancel always ? top of that expensive ?



hum mulk ke liye jan de sakty hain PIA ke liye nhi

Click to expand...