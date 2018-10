Bad relations with Iraq

Bad relations with Yamen

Bad relations with Syria

Bad relations with Libya

Bad relations with Qatar

Bad relations with Iran

Kuwait / Saudi relations ... so so

UAE / Saudi relations .... so so

Now strained relations with Turkey

In Last 20 years Saudia have shot themselves in footTrump Robbed Saudis 300 Billions then he goes home and bad mouths their leadershipOnly Pakistan and China are the only true friend left for Saudia