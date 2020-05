No such person by that name even exists. If they have confused it with that other retard (that was trashed by everyone online and had to take his video down), he only represents himself and nobody else. Saudi Arabians condemned him online (everyone that saw it) and the government and people have nothing to do with the psychotic blabbering of a mentally ill individual.Unfortunately certain Arab media spend 24/7 hours each day to find an idiot that represents 0,001% of the viewpoints and is mentally challenged, and then they create (after months of searching) an entire propaganda campaign based on that "Saudi Arabians are attacking Palestine and Palestinians", "Saudi Arabians are attacking Qatar", "Saudi Arabians are attacking UAE", "Saudi Arabians are attacking Egyptians", "Saudi Arabians are attacking Yemenis", "Saudi Arabians are attacking Omanis", "Saudi Arabians are attacking Martians" etc.It is part of the current online propaganda war since 2017 (most Arabs are well aware of this very loud but overall tiny minority of people/bots) online (Twitter). 99% of those individuals are "bots".Arab Jews which make up 2/3's of all Israeli Jews as they are the same as other Arabs except for religion, passport and worldview (often). The cousin thing is said with a glimpse in the eye as a counter to nonsense on PDF. Although I have nothing against the average non-hostile, non-anti-Arab Jew, more so if he is an Arab Jew which most Israeli Jews are. @Slav Defence @BhwarnaThread based on a lie and with the sole intent to troll. Even if 1 such individual exists, he is 1 out of 35 million people and his views are shared by less than 0,0001% people. What is next, threads will be created on PDF based on what users say online as well about topic x or y?