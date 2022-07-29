What's new

Saudi women in Sydney: Sisters' bodies lay undiscovered for a month

Saudi women in Sydney: Sisters' bodies lay undiscovered for a month​

By Elsa Maishman
BBC News

1659112791271.png

Asra Abdullah Alsehli (left) and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli

Australian police are baffled after the bodies of two Saudi women, believed to have lain undiscovered for a month, were found in a Sydney apartment.

Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on 7 June in separate beds at home in the suburb of Canterbury.

Police, who were called to the property for a welfare check, said the women are believed to have died in early May.

But despite "extensive inquiries", they still do not know how or why.

The sisters moved to Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017 and may have sought asylum, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Police refused to confirm this, saying they do not comment on residential status.

A human rights organisation said it should be established whether the women fled Saudi Arabia because of domestic violence or harsh laws governing women. However, there is no evidence this is the case.

Police said they had been in contact with the women's family, which is assisting them with inquiries.

Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and communications at Saudi human rights organisation ALQST, said it "would not be the first case" of Saudi women who were killed abroad after fleeing domestic violence.

"There are no protections for women who are victims of domestic violence in Saudi Arabia, so they flee abroad," she told the BBC.

She added: "I'm not saying that is the case here, just that we need a thorough investigation. It is frustrating not to have any information."

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, there had been signs that something was wrong.

Last year, the women told their building manager they thought someone was tampering with their food deliveries, the paper reported.

A plumber who visited the apartment also said he believed there was "something mysterious" going on, and that police had been called in the past over concerns for the women.

New South Wales Police issued a renewed plea to the public on Wednesday, saying "any piece of information" could be the key to solving this case.

The local community is close-knit, police said in a statement, asking anyone who may have known or seen the women to come forward.

A report from Australian current affairs programme Four Corners in 2019 found 80 Saudi women had tried to seek asylum in Australia in recent years. Many of them were fleeing male guardianship laws.

A serial killer at play or something more at play here?

This is really strange as there was a similar case 3-4 years ago of two Saudi sisters found dead in the US!

1659115256893.png


 
Sauds think killing a runaway female family member who has “dishonoured” the family to be the only way to restore face

Their family killed them most likely
Remember that runaway emirati princess they snatched while she was aboard a ship?

She's almost never been seen since.
 
Sauds think killing a runaway female family member who has “dishonoured” the family to be the only way to restore face

Their family killed them most likely
If that had been Kurds or Afghans I would buy it. Honor killings are not really common in Arab culture let alone Saudi Arabian one. Even less so as of 2022.

The women were described as quiet and as "keeping to themselves" so not sure what honor there was to "restore"? 100.000's of Saudi Arabian women live abroad in the West as mostly students, how many if any confirmed "honor killings" have there been?

If there is any foul play, it would be interesting to know if those two sisters and their family back home had any connections to the powers at hand. That is probably the only connection back home in terms of foul play.

Either that or more realistically just a murder case involving some serial killer or madman. Not the first or last time that young foreign women are killed and exploited in the West by non-family members.

Besides from what I understood, the family were/are not present in Australia so unless they hired some hitman, I doubt that there was any family involvement.

Remember that runaway emirati princess they snatched while she was aboard a ship?

She's almost never been seen since.
Western propaganda in action mostly.

Why is it that the same Western media seems to be obsessed about Arab/Muslim women and their "rights" and engage in outrageous propaganda campaigns in the media but at the same time they have no trouble killing 10.000's of Arab/Muslim women in illegal wars in the Middle East that they themselves have started? What a paradox.

All this is a plot to further Westernize the Muslim world and this is where all that "equality, LGBT +, Women's rights" nonsense propaganda fits into the picture.

As if they care about the well-being of Arab/Muslim women, give me a break!
 
