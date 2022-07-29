Saudi women in Sydney: Sisters' bodies lay undiscovered for a month​

zartosht said: Sauds think killing a runaway female family member who has “dishonoured” the family to be the only way to restore face



PersianNinja said: Remember that runaway emirati princess they snatched while she was aboard a ship?



Princess Latifa says she is 'living as she wishes' as she is pictured with UN commissioner The UN tweeted a photo of their human rights chief meeting with Latifa on Friday.

If that had been Kurds or Afghans I would buy it. Honor killings are not really common in Arab culture let alone Saudi Arabian one. Even less so as of 2022.The women were described as quiet and as "keeping to themselves" so not sure what honor there was to "restore"? 100.000's of Saudi Arabian women live abroad in the West as mostly students, how many if any confirmed "honor killings" have there been?If there is any foul play, it would be interesting to know if those two sisters and their family back home had any connections to the powers at hand. That is probably the only connection back home in terms of foul play.Either that or more realistically just a murder case involving some serial killer or madman. Not the first or last time that young foreign women are killed and exploited in the West by non-family members.Besides from what I understood, the family were/are not present in Australia so unless they hired some hitman, I doubt that there was any family involvement.Western propaganda in action mostly.Why is it that the same Western media seems to be obsessed about Arab/Muslim women and their "rights" and engage in outrageous propaganda campaigns in the media but at the same time they have no trouble killing 10.000's of Arab/Muslim women in illegal wars in the Middle East that they themselves have started? What a paradox.All this is a plot to further Westernize the Muslim world and this is where all that "equality, LGBT +, Women's rights" nonsense propaganda fits into the picture.As if they care about the well-being of Arab/Muslim women, give me a break!