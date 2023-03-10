Saudi wants peace with Israel in exchange for Nuclear help

flameboard
Israeli flights are allowed over Saudi
There cooperation that’s going on between the two countries already behind the scenes and we’re seeing it all emerge.
It’s key to note that Palestinians have been left out of this and there is nothing for them in this deal
source: WSJA Saudi-Israel deal could also extinguish the flickering Palestinian hopes of creating an independent state. For decades, the Saudis have said publicly that a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for recognizing Israel. Saudi Arabia faces unique pressure to stand firmly with the Palestinians, whose plight resonates with millions of Arabs and Muslims around the world.
