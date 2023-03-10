Saudi wants peace with Israel in exchange for Nuclear help

flameboard said:

There cooperation that’s going on between the two countries already behind the scenes and we’re seeing it all emerge.



It’s key to note that Palestinians have been left out of this and there is nothing for them in this deal





source: WSJ



WSJ News Exclusive | Saudi Arabia Seeks U.S. Security Pledges, Nuclear Help for Peace With Israel Striking a normalization deal between the two countries has become a priority for President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



And even if this "news" was true, what is the business to you, whether Arab or Israelis want to live in peace?Are you an Arab or a Jew?Last time I checked Israeli and Israelis have never hurt KSA. The same thing cannot be said about the Iranian Mullah's that you are simping for. Outside of online forums and deluded nationalists, nation states act according to their interests, not some kind of kinship ideas. By the same token it could be argued that Palestine would be better off if they joined hands with Jordan but everyone wants their own fiefdom.Arabs and Jews have much in common historically, culturally, linguistically, religiously, even genetically. 2/3 of all Israeli Jews are Arab Jews from Arab countries.This news is nonsense, KSA has received nuclear help from China and Pakistan ages ago. Israel is not needed for this.It is Israel that is desperate for KSA's acceptance as they know that KSA has the most clout in the Arab world. If KSA recognizes Israel, most other Arab states will follow suit.Yet, KSA has time and time again keep insisting that a requirement for the recognition of Israel, is the Israeli recognition of Palestine. It is very simple.KSA could long ago have abandoned the Palestinians completely as Israelis have much more to offer them. Not to mention the Israeli/Jewish influence in the US and West. No offense.