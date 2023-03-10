What's new

Saudi wants peace with Israel in exchange for Nuclear help

Israeli flights are allowed over Saudi
There cooperation that’s going on between the two countries already behind the scenes and we’re seeing it all emerge.

It’s key to note that Palestinians have been left out of this and there is nothing for them in this deal

A Saudi-Israel deal could also extinguish the flickering Palestinian hopes of creating an independent state. For decades, the Saudis have said publicly that a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for recognizing Israel. Saudi Arabia faces unique pressure to stand firmly with the Palestinians, whose plight resonates with millions of Arabs and Muslims around the world.
source: WSJ

www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Saudi Arabia Seeks U.S. Security Pledges, Nuclear Help for Peace With Israel

Striking a normalization deal between the two countries has become a priority for President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com


www.cnn.com

Saudi Arabia informs the US of its conditions for normalization with Israel, reports say | CNN

Saudi Arabia has told the United States that it may normalize relations with Israel if Washington agrees to provide Riyadh with security guarantees and help it develop a civilian nuclear program, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the...
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
 
If Pakistan stops bottom kissing of Iran, then Pakistan too can help Saudis in all types of nuclear technology.
After all the first centrifuge Iran had was also from Pakistan.
But elements in Pakistan are slaves to Iran and let the Saudis go elsewhere instead of a mutually beneficial relationship with the kingdom
 
NooriNuth said:
If Pakistan stops bottom kissing of Iran, then Pakistan too can help Saudis in all types of nuclear technology.
After all the first centrifuge Iran had was also from Pakistan.
But elements in Pakistan are slaves to Iran and let the Saudis go elsewhere instead of a mutually beneficial relationship with the kingdom
Unfortunately 20% of population are sellouts to the Shia nazi state. They should be dealt with strictly but I agree.

Saudi foreign policy is light years ahead of pakistans
 
NooriNuth said:
If Pakistan stops bottom kissing of Iran, then Pakistan too can help Saudis in all types of nuclear technology.
After all the first centrifuge Iran had was also from Pakistan.
But elements in Pakistan are slaves to Iran and let the Saudis go elsewhere instead of a mutually beneficial relationship with the kingdom
Your xenophobia against Iran is severely clouding your judgment.

Pakistan can't even fulfil its obligations to build a pipeline to import gas from Iran, interesting definition of "bottom kissing" and being "slaves to Iran".

About "the first centrifuge Iran had was also from Pakistan", Khan stole centrifuge designs from URENCO then sold those to many countries via middlemen, including North Korea, Iran, Libya, Iraq and others.

It's not Iran's fault the US doesn't want Saudi Arabia to have a civilian nuclear power programme. That is the Saudis' legal right and no one can stop them from pursuing it.
 
flameboard said:
Israeli flights are allowed over Saudi
There cooperation that’s going on between the two countries already behind the scenes and we’re seeing it all emerge.

It’s key to note that Palestinians have been left out of this and there is nothing for them in this deal


source: WSJ

www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Saudi Arabia Seeks U.S. Security Pledges, Nuclear Help for Peace With Israel

Striking a normalization deal between the two countries has become a priority for President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com


www.cnn.com

Saudi Arabia informs the US of its conditions for normalization with Israel, reports say | CNN

Saudi Arabia has told the United States that it may normalize relations with Israel if Washington agrees to provide Riyadh with security guarantees and help it develop a civilian nuclear program, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the...
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
And even if this "news" was true, what is the business to you, whether Arab or Israelis want to live in peace?

Are you an Arab or a Jew?

Last time I checked Israeli and Israelis have never hurt KSA. The same thing cannot be said about the Iranian Mullah's that you are simping for. Outside of online forums and deluded nationalists, nation states act according to their interests, not some kind of kinship ideas. By the same token it could be argued that Palestine would be better off if they joined hands with Jordan but everyone wants their own fiefdom.

Arabs and Jews have much in common historically, culturally, linguistically, religiously, even genetically. 2/3 of all Israeli Jews are Arab Jews from Arab countries.

This news is nonsense, KSA has received nuclear help from China and Pakistan ages ago. Israel is not needed for this.

It is Israel that is desperate for KSA's acceptance as they know that KSA has the most clout in the Arab world. If KSA recognizes Israel, most other Arab states will follow suit.

Yet, KSA has time and time again keep insisting that a requirement for the recognition of Israel, is the Israeli recognition of Palestine. It is very simple.

KSA could long ago have abandoned the Palestinians completely as Israelis have much more to offer them. Not to mention the Israeli/Jewish influence in the US and West. No offense.
 
Corruptistan said:
And even if this "news" was true, what is the business to you, whether Arab or Israelis want to live in peace?

Are you an Arab or a Jew?
Do you not have any sense of irony constantly trying to tell people they are not allowed to have an opinion on world events relating to Arabs/Jews (only when their POV differs from yours, of course) because they are not Arab or Jewish when you are a Pakistani living in Denmark?
 
HGV said:
Do you not have any sense of irony constantly trying to tell people they are not allowed to have an opinion on world events relating to Arabs/Jews (only when their POV differs from yours, of course) because they are not Arab or Jewish when you are a Pakistani living in Denmark?
No, because I am not telling anyone what to do like that guy is implying. I find it funny that internal Arab affairs become global Muslim affairs online. That is all. I don't see Arabs telling Pakistanis if they should make peace with Indians or not or telling Bangladeshis to support Rohingyas or not.

And what is my point of view, can you explain it here for everyone to see?

My point of view is that Israel is an occupying force in Gaza and the West Bank and that Palestine should be an independent state. I also believe that the Palestinian leaderships are useless by large much like Muslim leaderships worldwide.

Now what is your agenda as an Iranian? To make Palestinians and Arabs fight with Jews forever and not live in peace and develop, while you at the same time, naively or deliberately, sing praises of so far completely useless agreements between KSA and Iran when the only thing that matters, is the ground realities and what both parties do, in particular the Iranian Mullah's.
 

