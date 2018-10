Tuesday, 23 October, 2018 - 18:00King Salman chairs a cabinet session in Riyadh. (SPA)Saudi Arabia vowed on Tuesday that it will hold those behind the death of citizen Jamal Khashoggi accountable for their “shortcomings regardless of who they may be.”Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz chaired a cabinet session during which the ministers stressed the Kingdom’s Islamic values.The ministers, meeting in Riyadh, said that Saudi Arabia was founded on Islamic Sharia law, the principles of which are built on achieving and upholding justice.King Salman’s orders in wake of Khashoggi’s tragic death and the Kingdom’s measures to uncover the truth demonstrate their keenness on the security and safety of all Saudi citizens.This reflects the Kingdom’s determination to not only hold those responsible to account, but to also impose correctional measures.The ministers hailed King Salman for ordering the formation of a ministerial committee, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to restructure the general intelligence presidency.King Salman then briefed the ministers on the details of his telephone call with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and the meetings he held with visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.In addition, the ministers highlighted the second Future Investment Initiative forum that is currently underway in Riyadh.They stressed the importance of the major deals that will be signed and investment projects that will be discussed at the event as part of the Kingdom’s drive to diversify its economy in line with its Vision 2030.