The noise of Saudi-led Qatar boycott is reverberating in the region and beyond as the need for mediation and protection is being felt. The country under the hammer, Qatar, has shown defiance and resolve as the crisis deepens.



The simmering crisis has compelled arbitration efforts. President Trump has offered to mediate in the crisis. Doha’s envoy to the US Hamad Al Thani has reposed trust in the President to resolve the crisis.



President Trump, in a phone call to the Qatari Emir, offered his conciliatory efforts. He went as far as inviting the concerned parties to the White House for talks.



“We believe in his ability to calm this crisis down,” Mr. Al Thani said of Mr. Trump, who has spoken to Qatari, Saudi, and UAE leaders in the past two days. “We are courageous enough to acknowledge if things need to be amended.”



Trump had earlier taken to Twitter to lend his support to Saudi Arabia.



During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!

5:06 PM - 6 Jun 2017 During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!

He further tweeted, “good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding… extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!”

So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding...

6:36 PM - 6 Jun 2017 So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding...

...extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!

6:44 PM - 6 Jun 2017



However, he took a turn and, in a phone call to the Qatari Emir, offered his conciliatory efforts. He went as far as inviting the concerned parties to the White House for talks. This was done owing to the importance of Qatar for the US military as it is home to the Ul Ubeid Airbase under the US CENTCOM.



Earlier on Thursday, a joint statement released by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and the UAE has placed 59 individuals and 12 organizations – Qatar-based or funded by Qatar – on a “terror list”.



Doha’s top diplomat said that his country can withstand economic pressure from the Saudi-led coalition, showing a great deal of defiance.



“This is in light of its commitment to fighting terrorism, drying up the sources of the funding of terrorism, combatting extremist ideology and the instruments of spreading and publicizing it, joint action to end it and fortify societies from it,” the statement read.



The statement further added, “as a result of the continued violation of the authorities in Doha of the commitments and agreements it signed, including the commitment to not support or shelter elements or groups that threaten the security of countries.”



The list includes Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader Yousuf al-Qaradawi. While the Qataris on the list include businessmen and politicians.



US-Saudi games in the Middle East: Will Qatar bow down to the GCC states?



On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar, causing fissures in the powerful Gulf consortium ostensibly for its alleged support to terrorism. Egypt also accused Qatar of espousing anti-Egyptian forces and ended diplomatic relations with Doha. The quartet has been joined by other countries like Yemen, Libya, Mauritania, and Maldives. Jordan also downgraded its diplomatic representation in Doha.



