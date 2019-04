Really pitiful and cheap behavior by Banu T. E. Lawrence.



When ‘Muslims’ take up for Cause of Kufr, they will end up with those they love in Akhirat.



This is why Arab supremacy is haram. It is cannibalistic to Islam and muslim unity.



Shame the Arab revolt has not learned any lessons after 100 years of exploitation and humiliation by the West.

