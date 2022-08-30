What's new

Saudi, Thai Officials Discuss Free Trade Agreement between GCC, Thailand

K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
593
2
722
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Saudi, Thai Officials Discuss Free Trade Agreement between GCC, Thailand​


Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 08:30


thumbnail_untitled.png

Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid al-Qasabi with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit (SPA)

Riyadh - Asharq Al-Awsat

The Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid al-Qasabi, discussed on Sunday in Riyadh with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit the ways to strengthen fraternal ties between the two countries at the governmental and private levels.

The two officials discussed the possibility of signing a free trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Thailand.

Interlocutors addressed the ways of boosting cooperation in commercial and investment fields, including agriculture, industry, tourism, food industries, and entrepreneurship for small and medium enterprises.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Bin Aqeel al-Khateeb, Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed al-Rajhi, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar al-Khorayef.

The meeting was also attended by Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) Saad al-Qasabi, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Hisham al-Jadhey, and Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Ajlan al-Ajlan.

More than 200 representatives of Saudi and Thai companies participated in the Saudi-Thai Business Forum held Monday at the Federation of Saudi Chambers headquarters in Riyadh.

The forum aims to encourage commercial partnership between the two countries' business sectors, sign bilateral partnership agreements, and discuss prospects for cooperation in various economic sectors.

english.aawsat.com

Saudi, Thai Officials Discuss Free Trade Agreement between GCC, Thailand

The Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid al-Qasabi, discussed on Sunday in Riyadh with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit the ways to strengthen fraternal ties between the two countries at the governmental and
english.aawsat.com english.aawsat.com

As a side note, many people might not know about this, but around 15% of all Thai people are Muslim (mainly in the South) and Islam was first spread to Thailand as far back as the 8th century by Arab merchants and settlers.



Arabs are in every country of the world, lol.

For 30 years, KSA and Thailand had a diplomatic crisis.

Blue Diamond Affair - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


Blue Diamond Affair: Saudis end dispute with Thailand over stolen gems​


www.bbc.com

Blue Diamond Affair: Saudis end dispute with Thailand over stolen gems

Diplomatic ties resume after a 30-year row over jewels stolen by a cleaner and a string of murders.
www.bbc.com

I tried Muslim Thai cuisine in KSA once and it was ridiculously good.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
Saudi Crown Prince Meets with Pakistani Prime Minister
Replies
1
Views
275
The SC
The SC
The SC
UAE, Indonesia sign free trade agreement
Replies
5
Views
482
Indos
Indos
INS_Vikrant
Israel, UAE signs free trade pact
Replies
0
Views
297
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
The SC
Britain is negotiating with the Gulf states to conclude a free trade agreement
Replies
2
Views
319
Battlion25
Battlion25
B
FM seeks Thai support to include Bangladesh in Trilateral Highway Project
2
Replies
18
Views
810
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom