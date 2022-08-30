Saudi, Thai Officials Discuss Free Trade Agreement between GCC, Thailand​

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 08:30Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid al-Qasabi with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit (SPA)Riyadh - Asharq Al-AwsatThe Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majid al-Qasabi, discussed on Sunday in Riyadh with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit the ways to strengthen fraternal ties between the two countries at the governmental and private levels.The two officials discussed the possibility of signing a free trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Thailand.Interlocutors addressed the ways of boosting cooperation in commercial and investment fields, including agriculture, industry, tourism, food industries, and entrepreneurship for small and medium enterprises.The meeting was attended by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Bin Aqeel al-Khateeb, Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed al-Rajhi, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar al-Khorayef.The meeting was also attended by Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) Saad al-Qasabi, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) Hisham al-Jadhey, and Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Ajlan al-Ajlan.More than 200 representatives of Saudi and Thai companies participated in the Saudi-Thai Business Forum held Monday at the Federation of Saudi Chambers headquarters in Riyadh.The forum aims to encourage commercial partnership between the two countries' business sectors, sign bilateral partnership agreements, and discuss prospects for cooperation in various economic sectors.As a side note, many people might not know about this, but around 15% of all Thai people are Muslim (mainly in the South) and Islam was first spread to Thailand as far back as the 8th century by Arab merchants and settlers.Arabs are in every country of the world, lol.For 30 years, KSA and Thailand had a diplomatic crisis.I tried Muslim Thai cuisine in KSA once and it was ridiculously good.