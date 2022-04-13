Saudi state-funded TV aired a sketch mocking Biden as a forgetful, sleepy old man as US-Saudi relations hit new low​

Oh boy, the Saudis better be careful. If the Iranians decide to use this opportunity to invade and wipe them from the face of the map once and for all, their American masters wont intervene and come to their defense and will instead sit back and watch the Saudi army fold just like how the Afghans did. A part of me hopes Iran does the world a favor and destroy this international terror sponsoring cancer which is Saudi Arabia. No mercy for them