Company Overview of Paramount Group (Pty) Ltd.

Paramount Group (Pty) Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures military aircraft, armored vehicles, and integrated solutions for defense, internal security, and peacekeeping forces in South Africa and internationally. It offers land force systems, including supersonic fighter aircraft, avionic, UAV, sighting, and mission sensor and system solutions; naval vessels, including light strike craft, rapid intervention, and off shore patrol vessels; and air force establishment and overhaul solutions, systems integration, fighter pilot training, naval vessel and commercial craft maintenance and refurbishment, and unrivalled logistics support services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.