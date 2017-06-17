/ Register

  • Sunday, June 18, 2017

Saudi source: Turkish bases cannot be allowed in the kingdom

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Saudi Typhoon, Jun 17, 2017 at 11:01 PM.

  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:01 PM #1
    Saudi Typhoon

    Saudi Typhoon

    Staff writer, Al Arabiya English
    Saturday, 17 June 2017

    [​IMG]وزارة الخارجية

    ✔@KSAMOFA
    مصدر مسؤول: المملكة لا يمكن أن تسمح لتركيا بإقامة قواعد عسكرية على أراضيها

    9:41 AM - 17 Jun 2017



    The source added that Saudi has significant overseas participations, including Incirlik air base in Turkey to combat terrorism and protect security and stability in the region.

    These statements come after a meeting between King Salman on Friday evening with the Turkish Foreign Minister.



    [​IMG]وزارة الخارجية

    ✔ @KSAMOFA
    مصدر مسؤول: المملكة لا يمكن أن تسمح لتركيا بإقامة قواعد عسكرية على أراضيها


    [​IMG]وزارة الخارجية

    ✔@KSAMOFA
    موضحاً أن المملكة ليست في حاجة إلى ذلك وأن قواتها المسلحة وقدراتها العسكرية في أفضل مستوى، ولها مشاركات كبيرة في الخارج

    9:41 AM - 17 Jun 2017



    haha it obvious who is in need for protection

    [​IMG]
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:02 PM #2
    Saudi Typhoon

    Saudi Typhoon

  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:05 PM #3
    Avicenna

    Avicenna

    LOL what a joke. SA can protect itself? How quickly we forget the events of Desert Shield/Storm....
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:17 PM #4
    c-dome1

    c-dome1

    so attack turkey
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:19 PM #5
    Max

    Max

    What if Pakistan apply for a strategic hidden missile base/silo in KSA?
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:30 PM #6
    Saudi Typhoon

    Saudi Typhoon

    that was strategic mistake to arm and trust saddam
    we should arm ourselves first

    also that was 27 years ago
    alot has changed

    no thanks
    we don.t want our country to be in nuclear winter because pakistan want a second strike capability against india
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:35 PM #7
    smuhs1

    smuhs1

    And why would we want our nukes in the hands of Saudis? Seriously is there any end to your loyalty to likes of saudis? Name one muslim country which stood with you durring any conflict with India/Afghanistan? Pakistan serves its own interests so screw saudis and other countries.
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:36 PM #8
    Hareeb

    Hareeb

    Who needs Turkey when they have US protection after signing a $100 billion defence deals.
    US will protect KSA till there is a chance to milk this holy cash cow.
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:37 PM #9
    smuhs1

    smuhs1

    And who is even bothering to provide you with such capability? Never in a million years will saudis ever get near Pakistani nukes.
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:37 PM #10
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker

    Why would it be granted ?KSA will never does that nor it should do that..It is not in KSA interest
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:38 PM #11
    Alithemoor1

    Alithemoor1

    What do you mean by quickly forget? Things have changed in the last 27 years.
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:38 PM #12
    Murgah

    Murgah

    New Recruit

    Never mind but your Saudi leader never goes to washroom without USA permission same apply for Pakistani leadership and also Saudis begging every country of world to protect us from iran
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:41 PM #13
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker

    Messages:
    No need to screw and use harsh words .Every country has the right to protect its interest

    Saudis are not begging..Every country buy equipment and weapons for there military nothing new..
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:41 PM #14
    Alithemoor1

    Alithemoor1

    KSA has the second most powerful air force in the middle east. The ground forces are acquiring experience in the War in Yemen and are well-equipped. They don't need protection from anybody.
     
  Jun 17, 2017 at 11:41 PM #15
    KediKesenFare

    KediKesenFare

    Just to be clear, Turkey offered to establish a military base in SA to show Riyadh that Ankara does not pursue an anti-Saudi agenda.
     
