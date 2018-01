“The [Saudi] National Guard’s importance is that it was created to protect the royal regime and its interests, including protecting strategic sites such as oil installations. The National Guard is made up of two separate forces: a large group of 60,000 men and a smaller core force of 20,000 men originating from Bedouin tribes such as the Otaiba and Qahtani, who can be mobilised quickly. The men of the core force are called the “White Army,” a name given to them because they wear the white robes of the Bedouin. As the Head of the National Guard, Prince Abdallah has been able to win the backing of the tribes, something that the Sudairis in principle do not have. However, basic recruitment of core units is fraught with inter-ethnic and tribal rivalries. Few men are recruited from the Hijaz region, one that has been opposed to the Sauds since they came to power in the 1920s and 1930s.”​

Contracts & Key Events

2014

“An international customer signed an agreement with the U.S. Government for a foreign military sale (FMS) of tube-launched, optically tracked, wireless-guided (TOW) missiles to be supplied by Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) in a deal valued at approximately $750 million.

Raytheon plans to deliver nearly 14,000 TOW missiles to the customer over a three-year period beginning in 2015. A resulting order is expected to be executed by the U.S. government with Raytheon in the coming weeks.”​

“The Honourable Ed Fast, Minister of International Trade, and Danny Deep, Vice President, General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada, announced today a historic multi-billion dollar contract win for vehicles and associated equipment, training and support services. The announcement was made in London, Ontario, where the light armoured vehicles will be designed and manufactured and which will become the epicentre of a cross-Canada supply chain directly benefiting more than 500 local Canadian firms. This 14-year contract will create and sustain more than 3,000 jobs each year in Canada, with southern Ontario accounting for approximately 40 percent of the supply base.”​

” WITHIN THE FMS CASE, ON LINE ITEM 012 NOTE 36, SWORD DIRECTED THE PURCHASE OF LIGHT ARMORED VEHICLE-ANTI TANK (MOD) (LAV-AT(M)) WITH THE MITAS.”​

2012 – 2013

“The proposed sale will support the Ministry of the National Guard’s defense and counter-terrorism missions… [and] improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet and defeat current and future threats from enemy armored vehicles.”​

“Tilton can also see further military riches on the horizon as Boeing pushes the AH-6i into the world market as a mini-Apache “with attitude.” There is a first order of 24 aircraft with more to follow.”​

2011

“The proposed sale will improve the Saudi Arabian National Guard’s ability to effectively conduct security and counter-terrorism operations, and would serve to make a key strategic partner in regional contingency operations more capable of defeating those who would threaten regional stability and less reliant on the deployment of U.S. forces to maintain or restore stability in the Middle East.”​

25 LAV-25s, with 25mm cannon turrets



8 LAV-AG Assault Guns, with 90mm cannon turrets



8 LAV-AT Anti-Tank Vehicles, which carry BGM-71 TOW missiles



6 LAV-MS, with breech-loaded 120mm mortars and up to 40 rounds inside



3 standard LAV wheeled APCs, no turret



2 LAV-A Ambulances



24 LAV-C2 Command and Control Vehicles



3 LAV Ammo Carriers



2 LAV-R Recovery Vehicles, for towing stuck vehicles



1 LAV Engineer Vehicle, which can add bulldozer, mine plough, and other attachments



AN/VRC 90E and AN/VRC-92E Export SINCGARS radios

2010

36 Boeing AH-64D Apache Longbow Block III attack helicopters. This is the latest version, and Saudi Arabia could become its first confirmed export customer.

72 Sikorsky UH-60M Block Hawk Helicopters. The most current variant. Saudi neighbors Bahrain and the UAE have already ordered them.

36 Boeing AH-6i Light Attack Helicopters. A different branch of the same family tree that gave birth to the MD 530F. Nearby Jordan signed a Letter of Intent for the AH-6i in May 2010.

12 MD Helicopters MD-530F helicopters. Often used by law enforcement as an excellent light utility helicopter, though some countries operate militarized light attack variants. The 530F variant has longer rotor blades and other enhancements, so it performs better in the thinner air of hot or high altitude conditions. It doesn’t use MD’s patented NOTAR system.

243 T700-GE-701D turboshaft engines. The UH-60M and the AH-64D both use 2 engines for each helicopter.

40 Modernized Targeting Acquisition and Designation Systems/Pilot

Boeing in Mesa, AZ (AH-64D, AH-6i, CSEL)



Lockheed Martin Corporation in Orlando, FL (Arrowhead, Hellfire IIs, launchers)



Lockheed Martin Millimeter Technology in Owego, NY (Longbow system)



Longbow LLC in Orlando, FL. A Lockheed/Northrop-Grumman joint venture (Longbow system)



Sikorsky Aircraft West in Palm Beach, FL (UH-60M)



MD Helicopters in Mesa AZ (MD 530F)



General Electric Company in Cincinnati, OH (engines)



ITT Aerospace/Communications in Fort Wayne, IN (night vision)

2007 – 2009

“We are pleased to be working once again with TACOM and USASAC in support of their Foreign Military Sales program. This contract now allows us to immediately start work on variant design and production readiness. We look forward to reaching the manufacturing portion of this contract which will help us bring stability to our production workforce.”​

2006

552 AN/VRC-90E Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems (SINCGARS) Vehicular Single Long-Range Radio Systems;



225 AN/VRC-92E SINCGARS Vehicular Single Long-Range Radio Systems Dual Long Range



1,214 AN/PRC-119 E SINCGARS Man-pack Single Long-Range Radio Systems Man-pack



Vehicular installation kits, communications management system computers, antennas, programmable fill devices, support equipment; publications and technical data; personnel training and training equipment; contractor engineering and technical support services and other related elements of logistics support.

ITT Aerospace/Communications Fort Wayne, Indiana



Harris Corporation Rochester, New York



Northrop Grumman Corporation Linthicum, Maryland

LAV-PC (personnel carrier)



LAV-25 (personnel carrier with 25mm canon)



LAV-A (Ambulance)



LAV-AC (Ammunition Carrier)



LAV-AG (Assault Gun with 90mm cannon)



LAV-AT (Anti-Tank, pop-up turret carries TOW missiles)



LAV-CC (Command & Control)



LAV-E (Engineer, with bulldozer blade et. al.)



LAV-M (81mm Mortar carrier – but there is a LAV-M(S) Saudi configuration, with a 120mm breech-loading mortar in a turret)



LAV-R (Recovery, equipped with crane etc.)

General Dynamics Land Systems in London, Ontario, Canada (LAVs)



ITT Aerospace/Communications in Fort Wayne, IN (SINCGARS, Night Vision)



Harris Corporation in Rochester, NY (Radios)



Raytheon Corporation in Tucson, AZ (PAS-13)

“The continuation of services under the SANG Modernization Program is an evolution of the SANG as an effective defensive force with the advice, assistance, and training of the U.S. Army… At present, there are approximately 250 U.S. Government personnel and 630 contractor representatives in country supporting the SANG modernization program… The proposed sale will also provide SANG with additional command, control, and communications equipment needed to operate in a secure communications environment that will facilitate the performance of its mission within Saudi Arabia… The radios will modernize equipment and provide the critical VHF and HF links necessary for a large fast moving force and integration with the SINCGARS radios SANG already has fielded in its Light Armored Vehicle and Light Infantry Brigades.”​