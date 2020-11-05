Saudi SARG, Boeing and V-22 Osprey offer

US defense company Boeing is said to have offered to provide the Saudi Arabian Royal Guard (SARG) with a multi-role aircraft of type V-22 Osprey.Saudi Arabia still eyeing for V-22 Osprey purchaseThe Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), having been in talks with the United States since October 2014 concerning the purchase of an unknown number of V-22 Ospreys, is currently possibly nearing a deal after a Bell-Boeing team visited Saudi Arabia recently. If a contract is signed soon, the country will be the second export country for the type, following Japan.In May 2019, it was announced by the Pentagon that US allies could get advantageous pricing under a multi-year procurement contract if they close a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal before December 2020. Saudi Arabia is still one of the potential candidates that could make use of this offer, as are the United Kingdom and Israel.*A very excellent tactical transport helicopter that does a great job of transporting special forces..