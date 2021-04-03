What's new

Saudi SAMI, cooperation with PT PAL Indonesia on submarines

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is said to be looking to expand its relationship with shipbuilders from Islamic countries that have expertise in the production of military vessels and submarines.

In this regard, there is talk that the SAMI board recently approved the establishment of contacts with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense to cooperate on the transfer and localization of technologies used in the production of submarines and underwater systems.


