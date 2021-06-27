What's new

Saudi SAMI, Avibras and cruise missiles

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is said to be looking to expand its relations with several Brazilian defense companies.

In this regard, there is talk that SAMI is seeking to cooperate with Brazilian company Avibras on the transfer and localization of cruise missiles.


https://www.tacticalreport.com/saudi-sami-avibras-and-cruise-missiles/

* The Brazilian government gave a clear signal Monday that is intends to advance in the consolidation of a defense industry in the country. A decree signed by President Dilma Rousseff releases 45 million Real in funds for the launching of the Astros Project 2020 to equip the Brazilian army.
The project with a total value of almost 1.1 billion Real provides for the acquisition of the most advanced surface to surface missile launch system developed in Brazil. The Astros 2020 is an evolved version of the Astros II, the best selling product manufactured by Avibras Aerospace.
Exported to many countries the Astros (Artillery SaTuration ROcket System) is considered a market-leader among the small and highly competitive group of manufacturers of such systems.
The main advantage of the new concept is the incorporation of the AV-TM, a high precision cruise missiles with a range of 300 kilometers. Unlike the rockets, which have a ballistic trajectory, defined from the impulse they receive at launch, this missile is guided and its trajectory can be controlled. Another important advance is the in the electronics system which is entirely digital.

2BE.jpg


Saudi Arabia bought 76 Astros II MLRS since the 90s..


078.jpg
 
Avibras to develop family of cruise missiles for Brazil’s air force


The Brazilian air force has chosen defence contractor Avibras Industria Aeroespacial to develop a family of air-launched long-range cruise missiles.

The service signed a memorandum of understanding with Avibras to develop the weapon, called the MICLA-BR, it said on 23 November.

The air force will share its expertise and missile needs for the project, but has not disclosed the effort’s cost.

MICLA-BR c Brazilian air force

Source: Brazilian air force
MICLA-BR rendering and model

Privately-owned Avibras Industria Aeroespacial is based in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs and makes a variety of military equipment, including rocket artillery, light-armoured vehicles, surveillance unmanned air vehicles, air-defence radar, surface-to-air missiles, mobile command trucks and air-to-ground rockets.

The manufacturer is also working on a truck-launched cruise missile called AV-TM 300, development of which is to be complete by the end of 2020.

The MICLA-BR is an adaptation of the AV-TM 300. The air-launched variant lacks the ground-launched type’s fold-out wings, but otherwise looks similar. The Brazilian air force has said it wants the cruise missile to have a range of 162nm (300km).

The air-launched cruise missile project is part of the Military Strategic Plan for Aeronautics (MICLA-BR),.

....

https://www.flightglobal.com/fixed-...missiles-for-brazils-air-force/141282.article


267.jpg
 
This is a Brazilian private company and its longest range cruise missile is AV-TM 300 which is still under development. For God's sake, Sauds are begging for Foreign technology "A drowning man will clutch at a straw"

Compare this to Yemen producing cruise missiles with over 1,700 KM Range. Sauds are begging and paying for something that is still under development. Why don't the Sauds stop the war on Yemen and cooperate with Yemeni scientists to develop a 2500 KM cruise missiles? Stupidity has no borders and Sauds are the witness for it.
 
