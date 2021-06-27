Saudi SAMI, Avibras and cruise missiles

The Brazilian government gave a clear signal Monday that is intends to advance in the consolidation of a defense industry in the country. A decree signed by President Dilma Rousseff releases 45 million Real in funds for the launching of the Astros Project 2020 to equip the Brazilian army.

The project with a total value of almost 1.1 billion Real provides for the acquisition of the most advanced surface to surface missile launch system developed in Brazil. The Astros 2020 is an evolved version of the Astros II, the best selling product manufactured by Avibras Aerospace.

Exported to many countries the Astros (Artillery SaTuration ROcket System) is considered a market-leader among the small and highly competitive group of manufacturers of such systems.

The main advantage of the new concept is the incorporation of the AV-TM, a high precision cruise missiles with a range of 300 kilometers. Unlike the rockets, which have a ballistic trajectory, defined from the impulse they receive at launch, this missile is guided and its trajectory can be controlled. Another important advance is the in the electronics system which is entirely digital.







Saudi Arabia bought 76 Astros II MLRS since the 90s..

The Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is said to be looking to expand its relations with several Brazilian defense companies.In this regard, there is talk that SAMI is seeking to cooperate with Brazilian company Avibras on the transfer and localization of cruise missiles.