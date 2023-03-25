Saudi refused written Guarantee !

JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 1,465
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
No matter how much we hate them but there failure will be catastrophic for usLol they want written assurance so they can give that to IMF for loan. And the other lenders first want IMF to give money before giving money.
I just love the humiliation the **** elite is getting on global level. I hope that they just keep getting Fd from everyone.
Not reallyNo matter how much we hate them but there failure will be catastrophic for us
Looks like they suck even at begging, incompetence has no limit with these clowns.Beggars cant be choosers
Don't underestimate Salman. It will be chainsaw massacre for Hafiz and PDM.We need to send our intelligence and orchestrate the overthrow of salman. Regime change ops needed
This Catch-22 may have something to do with seniority of loan. i.e., who gets paid and in what order in case of default. That is why there is Chapter 11 rules for businesses to reorganize when they have solvency issues. IMF is considering its loan to be debtor-in-possession loan and wants it to be so considered. If so, it may require Pakistan default first before getting IMF money.Lol they want written assurance so they can give that to IMF for loan. And the other lenders first want IMF to give money before giving money.
I just love the humiliation the **** elite is getting on global level. I hope that they just keep getting Fd from everyone.