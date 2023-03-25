What's new

Saudi refused written Guarantee !

J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,465
-10
1,751
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
saudi.PNG
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,683
-8
5,649
Lol they want written assurance so they can give that to IMF for loan. And the other lenders first want IMF to give money before giving money.

I just love the humiliation the **** elite is getting on global level. I hope that they just keep getting Fd from everyone.
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
8,351
20
10,692
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
truthseeker2010 said:
Lol they want written assurance so they can give that to IMF for loan. And the other lenders first want IMF to give money before giving money.

I just love the humiliation the **** elite is getting on global level. I hope that they just keep getting Fd from everyone.
Click to expand...
No matter how much we hate them but there failure will be catastrophic for us
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,418
69
39,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Ask PDM (PML + PPP+ JUI) what happened to Qatri , 2 billion from World Cup 2022 Protection Duty ?


Where is that 2 Billion ?


State bank claimed they don't have any receipt of funds received.
 
E

epebble

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
2,241
0
1,411
Country
United States
Location
United States
truthseeker2010 said:
Lol they want written assurance so they can give that to IMF for loan. And the other lenders first want IMF to give money before giving money.

I just love the humiliation the **** elite is getting on global level. I hope that they just keep getting Fd from everyone.
Click to expand...
This Catch-22 may have something to do with seniority of loan. i.e., who gets paid and in what order in case of default. That is why there is Chapter 11 rules for businesses to reorganize when they have solvency issues. IMF is considering its loan to be debtor-in-possession loan and wants it to be so considered. If so, it may require Pakistan default first before getting IMF money.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

J
Saudi Arabia tells Pakistan: No more easy money
Replies
0
Views
107
JackTheRipper
J
B
IMPORT OF ESSENTIALS: Miga offers up to $1b guarantee to Bangladesh
Replies
6
Views
827
Black_cats
B
A
Iran displays ballistic missile with ‘Death to Israel’ written in Hebrew
Replies
9
Views
905
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Ghazwa-e-Hind
"Neutrals" guaranteed that crooked ECP Chief would remain unbiased - Imran Khan in interview with IRK
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Areesh
Noon (Nahoosat) League Conspiracy Against Justice Saqib Nisar Fails. Rana Shamim submits unconditional written apology to IHC in contempt case
Replies
7
Views
685
Maea
Maea

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom