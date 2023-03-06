Saudi prince in Islamabad to launch $100 million tech house project today​

Prince Fahad first announced the initiative at Pakistan’s largest tech conference in January

His firm, ILSA Interactive, plans to create over 1,000 jobs, undertake $100 million projects

ISLAMABAD: A Saudi tech company, owned by Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud, has announced it will launch a Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in Islamabad today, Monday, aiming to forge partnerships with information technology (IT) companies and enterprises in the South Asian country.The Saudi prince first announced the initiative in January at Future Fest 2023, the largest tech event in Pakistan. The tech house aims “to promote greater ease of doing business” between the two countries.Prince Fahad is the co-founder of ILSA Interactive, which was first established in 2009 by Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir, with offices in Riyadh and Lahore. The firm is reflective of the determination of both Pakistani and Saudi leaders to further deepen an existing strategic relationship in all fields.“HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud is visiting Pakistan to launch Saudi-Pakistan Tech House to enhance cooperation between the two countries in diverse technical fields,” the firm said in a statement.“He has strategic plans to forge partnerships with IT companies, universities and big enterprises in Pakistan.”The launching ceremony is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Monday, March 6, according to the Saudi tech firm.Addressing the closing ceremony of Future Fest 2023 in January, Prince Fahad had said his company planned to create more than 1,000 jobs in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries, and undertake 300 projects valued at $100 million.Future Fest 2023 saw leading entrepreneurs, startups, policymakers and investors partake from several countries around the world.A delegation of Saudi business leaders also attended the event and took part in keynote addresses, roundtable conferences and discussions on wide-ranging topics from the future business landscape to startups and their success.