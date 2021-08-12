What's new

Saudi plans to convert a number of C-130s into reconaissance aircraft

The Saudi Ministry of Defense is said to be looking to strengthen the Royal Saudi Air Force’s (RSAF) maritime surveillance capabilities.

In this regard, there is talk the Saudi Defense Ministry has decided to convert a number of US-made C-130 Hercules transport aircraft into maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

https://www.tacticalreport.com/saudi-plans-to-convert-c-130s-into-reconaissance-aircraft/

See:

Lockheed Martin unveils a maritime patrol aircraft retrofit kit for the C-130 Hercules.







