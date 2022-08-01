What's new

Saudi, Pakistani officials discuss supporting growth of digital economy

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
272
-1
164
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Officials discussed means to boost cooperation in various areas related to communications and information technology
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology met with Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom in Riyadh on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha and Ameer Khurram Rathore discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, support the growth of the digital economy, and encourage entrepreneurship and investment.

The two officials also discussed means to boost cooperation in various areas related to communications and information technology, including supporting the growth of the digital economy, digital transformation, e-governance, and digital infrastructure.

They also spoke about bilateral relations and the Kingdom’s aspirations for a digital economy.

Al-Swaha and Rathore discussed ways to enhance cooperation in entrepreneurship by introducing companies to investment advantages and incentives in the communications and information technology markets in their countries.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
Digital service, production flourish across China
Replies
0
Views
101
onebyone
onebyone
R
SBP Governor Dr. Reza Baqir's 3-Year Term Saw Expansion & Modernization of Financial Services in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
351
RiazHaq
R
B
Govt establishing high-tech parks to flourish digital economy: PM Hasina
2
Replies
26
Views
710
jamahir
jamahir
R
Pakistani Tech Startups Attract Record VC Funding in First Half of 2022
Replies
9
Views
292
RiazHaq
R
The SC
Saudi Crown Prince reveals plan for Riyadh to be in the top 10 largest city economy in world
Replies
3
Views
276
Khan2727
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom