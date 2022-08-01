Saudi, Pakistani officials discuss supporting growth of digital economy

Officials discussed means to boost cooperation in various areas related to communications and information technologyRIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology met with Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom in Riyadh on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha and Ameer Khurram Rathore discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, support the growth of the digital economy, and encourage entrepreneurship and investment.The two officials also discussed means to boost cooperation in various areas related to communications and information technology, including supporting the growth of the digital economy, digital transformation, e-governance, and digital infrastructure.They also spoke about bilateral relations and the Kingdom’s aspirations for a digital economy.Al-Swaha and Rathore discussed ways to enhance cooperation in entrepreneurship by introducing companies to investment advantages and incentives in the communications and information technology markets in their countries.