Saudi oil tanker attacked

An explosion has damaged an oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, according to local sources.

The blast struck the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker, in Saudi Arabia’s Shuqaiq province near the border with Yemen.

The tanker has suffered damage, the sources said.

Saudi government and Houthis in Yemen have not yet commented on the attack.

Saudi Arabia should table a resolution at OIC for IMAFT measures in countering the terror attacks.
 
