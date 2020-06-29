Saudi oil tanker attacked

Blast causes damage to oil tanker off Saudi Arabia Explosion hits MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged vessel, off coast of Shuqaiq province in Red Sea - Anadolu Agency

An explosion has damaged an oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, according to local sources.The blast struck the MT Agrari, a Maltese-flagged, Greek-managed oil tanker, in Saudi Arabia’s Shuqaiq province near the border with Yemen.The tanker has suffered damage, the sources said.Saudi government and Houthis in Yemen have not yet commented on the attack.