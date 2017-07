UNITED STATES STRATEGICALLY CONFRONTED WITH CHINA-PAKISTAN-SAUDI ARABIA TRIANGLE ​

China-Pakistan Strategic Nexus: China Provides the Islamic Nuclear Bomb

China-Saudi Arabia Strategic Relationship: China Introduces Long Range Ballistic Missiles in Region

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership: The Nuclear Weapons Inter-linkage

China-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Triangle: Confronting the United States in South West Asia.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program

Saudi Arabia dignitaries were given access to Pakistan’s nuclear facilities both before and after Pakistan’s nuclear tests

In the wake of Pakistan’s nuclear test, Saudi Arabia supplied free to Pakistan 50,000 barrels of oil per day to offset effect of economic sanction against Pakistan

As part of this nuclear weapons partnership, contingency plans exist for Pakistan to provide nuclear weapons to Saudi Arabia at short notice.

China perceives its strategic relationships with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as strategic counter-pressure points to offset US pressures in East Asia and else where

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia perceive their strategic relationships with China to offset coercive political and strategic pressures from the United States and have flexibility in their policy options.