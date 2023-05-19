What's new

Saudi Navy take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy

AAAwwwwww Lumber no 1 now started to refusing by Saudi Govt.


Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy
347651902_102909752811789_1869102267056931914_n.jpg

NEW DELHI: Cadets from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces have arrived in India to take part in three weeks of training with their counterparts from the Indian Navy, the first such collaboration between the two nations.

The Saudi contingent comprises 55 trainees and five instructional staff from the King Fahd Naval Academy. They arrived this week at a naval base in Kochi, in Kerala state on the southwestern coast of India, the Southern Naval Command said on Thursday.

The planned 24-day exercise was “a major stride toward mutual cooperation” between the Indian Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the command said in a series of tweets.

“On arrival, a warm welcome was accorded to the trainees,” it said. “To provide firsthand experience of sail ships, the cadets would be attached to sail training ship INS Sudarshini.”

Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy

NEW DELHI: Cadets from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces have arrived in India to take part in three weeks of training with their counterparts from the Indian Navy, the first such collaboration between the two nations. The Saudi contingent comprises 55 trainees and five instructional staff from the...
President Xi Jinping Attends the First China-Arab States Summit - 2023​

Where is Lumber No 1 people who wants free plastine, iraq n syria from terrorist ???? :omghaha::omghaha:

W020221211407832654650.jpg


Watch this

2 muslamno bhaiyon ki dosti kisi aur ne ker wa di ..!!
:omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:

 
AAAwwwwww Lumber no 1 now started to refusing by Saudi Govt.


Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy
Pakistan army is shown its place once again. Hahaha.
 
How exactly?

Bro I get your anger but this doesn’t concern us. It’s two US allies training together. Nothing more or less.
How its not concern to us our estblishment n Govt get bheeg from Saudi Govt. Now they are shifting to other options and its alarming situation
 
How its not concern to us our estblishment n Govt get bheeg from Saudi Govt. Now they are shifting to other options and its alarming situation
I get that part and getting mad will do what exactly. It’s another reason to be aggressively independent. These policies are decided in London/DC with ultimate decision making in Tel Aviv unfortunately. Need to remove the faux Islamic republic from Pakistans official name.
 
How exactly?

Bro I get your anger but this doesn’t concern us. It’s two US allies training together. Nothing more or less.
Our time tested friend doing military drills with our arch rival... If that is all you could read off the situation, then rest in peace Pakistan.
 
I get that part and getting mad will do what exactly. It’s another reason to be aggressively independent. These policies are decided in London/DC with ultimate decision making in Tel Aviv unfortunately. Need to remove the faux Islamic republic from Pakistans official name.
Oh man, you cannot blame to Tel Alvi or DC/london. This lumber no 1 is responsible for all these situation.
Indian n Bangladesh Corrupt govt governing since independence n they have 90bln n 600 bln USD n increasing GDP as well.

Its not possible to remove Islamic republic manjan from Pakistan

Here is explanation at below link:
Identity Crisis in Pakistan​

 

