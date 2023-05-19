Saudi Navy take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy

AAAwwwwww Lumber no 1 now started to refusing by Saudi Govt.





Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy



Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy NEW DELHI: Cadets from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces have arrived in India to take part in three weeks of training with their counterparts from the Indian Navy, the first such collaboration between the two nations. The Saudi contingent comprises 55 trainees and five instructional staff from the...

President Xi Jinping Attends the First China-Arab States Summit - 2023​

Where is Lumber No 1 people who wants free plastine, iraq n syria from terrorist ???? ​

Watch this



2 muslamno bhaiyon ki dosti kisi aur ne ker wa di ..!!







NEW DELHI: Cadets from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces have arrived in India to take part in three weeks of training with their counterparts from the Indian Navy, the first such collaboration between the two nations.The Saudi contingent comprises 55 trainees and five instructional staff from the King Fahd Naval Academy. They arrived this week at a naval base in Kochi, in Kerala state on the southwestern coast of India, the Southern Naval Command said on Thursday.The planned 24-day exercise was “a major stride toward mutual cooperation” between the Indian Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the command said in a series of tweets.“On arrival, a warm welcome was accorded to the trainees,” it said. “To provide firsthand experience of sail ships, the cadets would be attached to sail training ship INS Sudarshini.”