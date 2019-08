According to some sources, the Saudi Navy decided to change the ARABEL radar operating on the Saudi version of the Lafayette frigates (Riyadh, Dammam, Mecca) built by Naval Group in France and entered service between 2002-2004.The ARABEL radar, developed by THALES, is tracking targets for Aster15 air defense missiles operating on Riyadh frigates, which work in conjunction with the DRBV-26D Jupiter early warning radar.The Saudi navy wants to install an Italian radar, possibly the Leonardo KRONOS radar.