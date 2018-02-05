Saudi Naval Doctrine

7

4

4

13

5

3

2

3

200

50

4

The Saudi Navy consists of:frigates +new MMSC frigates from the US + option to purchaseadditionalCorvettes and missile Boats +Avante Corvettes from Spain +missile Boats from France Returned from the Lebanese deal (It is believed that they were replaced by Gowing Corvettes)support shipsMine Controlinterceptor boatshelicoptersPoseidon Maritime patrolThe Saudi maritime doctrine, and what distinguishes it, is the integrated air and maritime work .. The joint work system provides enormous and immediate missile capabilities that no country in the region can compete with..By this it means that Saudi Arabia's warships do not fight alone during any sea battle, but rather there is always the presence of Saudi fighters that are able to reach any theater of operations thanks to the capabilities of refueling by air..Saudi Arabia possesses 1,000 Harpoon and Sea-Eagle air-to-surface missiles..Saudi Arabia contracted 400 Harpoon air-to-surface which gives it an impressive long arm in naval capabilities..There is no navy in the region that is able to withstand 400 air-to-surface Harpoon missiles, as well as 600 surface-to-surface Harpoon missiles,.that is 1,000 anti- ship Harpoon missiles..The Saudi Air Force equips a number of its fighters and prepares pilots for naval operationsThe F15 fighter is capable of carrying 3 Harpoon missiles.Here we see the Saudi F-15 carrying a Harpoon missiles:The Air Force also has the Sea-Eagle anti-ship missiles on Tornado aircraft:The Saudi Eastern Fleet alone, not counting the Western Fleet..Has an immediate missile force of 68 Harpoon missiles across 13 naval units, a small-sized and fast-maneuverable fleet..4 units carry 8 Harpoon missiles each9 units carry 4 Harpoon missiles eachPlus24 torpedo13 76mm cannonNaval vessels are always accompanied by mine sweepers in every missionDuring operations, Navy helicopters support naval unitsSaudi Arabia has equipped about 10 Super Puma helicopters with missile capabilities..So a radar and electronic systems have been installed..armed with 20 Exocet anti-ship missiles for immediate use..Dolphin helicopters are equipped with 4 AS-15TT anti-Ship missilesIt is also equipped with anti-submarine warfare capabilities via sonar and torpedoes