Saudi Naval Doctrine

The SC

The SC

Feb 13, 2012
The Saudi naval military doctrine is based on providing complete air cover for naval vessels..

The Saudi Navy consists of:

7 frigates + 4 new MMSC frigates from the US + option to purchase 4 additional
13 Corvettes and missile Boats + 5 Avante Corvettes from Spain + 3 missile Boats from France Returned from the Lebanese deal (It is believed that they were replaced by Gowing Corvettes)
2 support ships
3 Mine Control
200 interceptor boats
50 helicopters
4 Poseidon Maritime patrol




The Saudi maritime doctrine, and what distinguishes it, is the integrated air and maritime work .. The joint work system provides enormous and immediate missile capabilities that no country in the region can compete with..

By this it means that Saudi Arabia's warships do not fight alone during any sea battle, but rather there is always the presence of Saudi fighters that are able to reach any theater of operations thanks to the capabilities of refueling by air..

Saudi Arabia possesses 1,000 Harpoon and Sea-Eagle air-to-surface missiles..
Saudi Arabia contracted 400 Harpoon air-to-surface which gives it an impressive long arm in naval capabilities..

There is no navy in the region that is able to withstand 400 air-to-surface Harpoon missiles, as well as 600 surface-to-surface Harpoon missiles,.that is 1,000 anti- ship Harpoon missiles..

The Saudi Air Force equips a number of its fighters and prepares pilots for naval operations

The F15 fighter is capable of carrying 3 Harpoon missiles.

Here we see the Saudi F-15 carrying a Harpoon missiles:


الملك-سلمان-يحضر-حفل-تدشين-طائرة-مقاتلة-جديدة.jpg


unnamed (17).jpg


The Air Force also has the Sea-Eagle anti-ship missiles on Tornado aircraft:

IMG_٢٠٢٠٠٥١٦_٢٠٣٦٠٥.jpg





The Saudi Eastern Fleet alone, not counting the Western Fleet..Has an immediate missile force of 68 Harpoon missiles across 13 naval units, a small-sized and fast-maneuverable fleet..

4 units carry 8 Harpoon missiles each
9 units carry 4 Harpoon missiles each

Plus
24 torpedo
13 76mm cannon







Naval vessels are always accompanied by mine sweepers in every mission





During operations, Navy helicopters support naval units



Saudi Arabia has equipped about 10 Super Puma helicopters with missile capabilities..So a radar and electronic systems have been installed..armed with 20 Exocet anti-ship missiles for immediate use..





Dolphin helicopters are equipped with 4 AS-15TT anti-Ship missiles

14716299_999640353514691_2421330370533599140_n-678x381.jpg


It is also equipped with anti-submarine warfare capabilities via sonar and torpedoes

15036742_1017361438409249_6043734218331956726_n-678x381 (1).jpg


 
