Saudi National Team for Science and EngineeringRaise the flag of the homeland 🇸🇦 It won 27 awards at the Regeneron International Science and Enginee

Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity “Mawhiba” and the Ministry of Education, won 27 awards; Including 23 major prizes and 4 special prizes, at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair "ISEF 2023", among the participation of more than 1,800 talented men and women from more than 70 countries, which was held in the United States of America, from 13 to 19 May.In the major prizes, the Saudi team won two prizes in the first place, 7 prizes in the second place, 7 prizes in the third place, and 7 prizes in the fourth place.The first places were achieved by the student Faisal Al-Muhaish in the field of chemistry for his qualitative project titled “Electrocatalyst based on a metal-organic framework, to produce hydrogen from seawater with high efficiency and low cost”, and the student Muhammad Al-Arfaj in the field of environmental engineering under the title “Using a contact liquid for second detention Freezing carbon dioxide from fuel sources and open air with high efficiency and low price.The second place was also achieved by: the student Taif Al-Hidmi in the field of energy, Latifa Al-Ghannam in the field of energy, Lynn Al-Mulhim in the field of energy, Zahraa Al Shubar in the field of biomedicine and health sciences, the student Fatima Al-Arfaj in the field of chemistry and the student Wissam Al-Qurashi in the field of biomedical engineering. , and student Dima Marouhi in the field of Earth and Environmental Sciences.While the third place was achieved by: Retaj Al-Salami in the field of energy, Fajr Al-Khulaifi in the field of energy, Faris Al-Yami in the field of transitional medical sciences, Layan Nuruli in the field of environmental engineering, Abeer Al-Youssef in the field of materials science, and Layan Al-Maliki and Noor Al-Hammad in the field of plant sciences.While the fourth place was achieved by: Marie Qomsanati in the field of engineering technologies, Bandar Al-Brahim in the field of robotics and smart devices, Hanadi Arif in the field of social and behavioral sciences, Maria Al-Ghamdi in the field of environmental engineering, Tahani Ahmed in the field of materials science, and Dhai Shujaa in the field of earth sciences. and environmental, and weighs Al-Falih in the field of plant sciences.With this achievement, the Kingdom raised the number of its special prizes at the ISEF 2023 exhibition to 133 awards, including 92 major prizes and 41 special prizes, as it began its participation in the exhibition since 2007.The Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity “Mawhiba”, Dr. Amal bint Abdullah Al-Hazza, raised her warmest congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the new national achievement that It was achieved by the grace of God Almighty, and then with the support of the wise leadership of the countrymen.Dr. Amal also congratulated the Ministry of Education, the students, their families, their schools, and their teachers, for their achievement, wishing them more success.The Secretary-General of the "Mawhiba" Foundation praised the joint effort made by the Foundation, the Ministry of Education and their strategic partners to continue the achievements, and achieve the goals and initiatives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, by upgrading the capabilities and talents of the country's students in the general education stages according to the latest scientific methods in raising the gifted.Dr. Amal Al-Hazaa confirmed that the complementary partnership between Mawhiba and the Ministry of Education contributed to the development of the environment, climate, and system of talent and creativity, and produced honorable models of Saudi human capital with the competence to achieve and the ability to devise solutions to the problems of sustainable development for the prosperity of humanity.It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia, represented by the "Mawhiba" Foundation, also participated in the "ISEF 2023" exhibition as a main sponsor, and presented 18 special awards for the best participating projects in the field of energy, as is its custom every year.The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) is the world's largest pre-university scientific research and innovation fair.After achieving 27 awards in #ICEF_2023..This afternoon, the Saudi Science and Engineering Team arrives in the homeland.#Saudis_compete_the_world