Saudi national sent back for alleged involvement in human trafficking

Saudi national sent back for alleged involvement in human trafficking

Ahmed Zayeef
Dhaka
Published: 8 January 2021, 19:04

Saleh Obaid

Saleh Obaid

The Special Branch (SB) of police has sent a Saudi national back to his country for involvement in various illegal activities. He faced allegations of human trafficking, nor paying hotel bills and cheating business partners.
The victims said not action had been taken against him despite repeated written complaints to the police and the Saudi embassy and they suffered huge financial losses.

This Saudi national, Saleh Obaid Alanazi came to Bangladesh in November 2016 on an arrival visa. His visa expired a month later and the passport expired on 22 July last year. He had been staying illegally in Bangladesh for the last four years. The Diplomatic and Protocol Wing (SCO) of SB sent him back to his country on a Saudi Airlines flight on Tuesday at the expense of the Bangladesh government.

According to SB’s information, a total of 41 Saudi nationals are staying in Bangladesh. Nine of them are staying legally while the visas of the remaining 32 have expired.

The SB has prepared a report on various allegations brought against , Saleh Obaid Alanazi. The report says Saleh Obaid had not paid the bills of Rafflesia Serviced Apartments in Gulshan for the last two years. On the contrary, he threatened them and even beat up the security guard.

The SB report said Saleh cheated three recruiting agencies of Bangladesh. He even hacked the password of Moon International website used to deposit Saudi visa fees. He forged business cards, stamps and seals of several recruiting agencies and used the name of owners of various agencies to bring in visas to carry out his own business.

Under the pretext of supplying Saudi visas, this Saudi national made off with around Tk 1 million (Tk 10 lakh) from God Gift International and Tk 1.8 million (Tk 18 lakh) from Mahbub International, two recruitment agencies.
Rashekul Islam, manager of Rafflesia Serviced Apartment, told Prothom Alo that Saleh Obaid stayed in one of their apartments from 30 November 2016 to January 2018. Despite repeated promises, he did not pay the outstanding bills of Tk 1.06 million (Tk 10 lakh 60 thousand). “He threatened us whenever we asked for the dues,” he said.

He said the police and Saudi embassy also did not take any action despite repeated complaints.
Mostafa Kamal, owner of Moon International, said that his business had almost collapsed because of Saleh Obaid. The Saudi embassy banned him after he lodged a written complaint against Saleh Obaid. He paid Tk 1.5 million (Tk15 lakh) for his license and also paid office rent month after month. Now he had lost everything.
Mostafa Kamal lodged a General Diary (GD) at Ramna Police Station in this connection.

An SB official, requesting to remain unnamed, told Prothom Alo that they had been investigating these allegations for a long time. His travel documents were not available which is why it took so long to take action against him.
The official added that they would send a letter to the home ministry to blacklist Saleh Obaid so that he never returns to Bangladesh.

Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury, general secretary of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agency (BAIRA), said certain persons come to Bangladesh and say there without any sort of business contract. They use recruiting agencies to send people abroad. When their debts grow, they simply disappear. The agencies bear the losses.

He went on to say that not all of them receive residence permits but many landlords rent out their houses to them. That gives them a chance to stay on and carry out their fraud. He said they had informed the concerned ministry so that the law enforcement agencies keep them under strict surveillance.

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by NH Sajjad

Saudi national sent back for alleged involvement in human trafficking

Special Branch (SB) of police has sent a Saudi national back to his country for involvement in various illegal activities
Kuwait convicts Bangladeshi MP from Laxmipur-2 Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul , of human trafficking, sentencing him to four years in prison.
en.prothomalo.com

No action against MP Papul until Dhaka officially receives documents: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the Kuwaiti government is yet to inform anything about conviction of Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul in a case related to human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering.
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com

No action against MP Papul until Dhaka officially receives documents: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the Kuwaiti government is yet to inform anything about conviction of Bangladeshi MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul in a case related to human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering.

"We can't take any decision until we know about it officially. The Kuwaiti government is yet to officially convey it to us," he told reporters after attending a function in the city.

Foreign minister Momen said they would share with the relevant offices and parliament once they receive documents from the Kuwait government.

"Then a decision will be taken as per rules," he said.


A Kuwait court on Thursday sentenced Papul, an independent MP from Laxmipur-2, to four years in prison and fined him 1.97 million Kuwaiti dinars (around Tk 55 crore) in a bribery case.

He admitted to bribing millions of Kuwaiti dinars to the Kuwaiti officials for securing work visas unlawfully and getting job contracts for his company Marafie Kuwaitia Group where he held the position of managing director and CEO.

Papul's action regrettable

Momen said the foreign ministry asked the Bangladesh ambassador to Kuwait to get the official document.

The foreign minister pointed out that Papul did not go to Kuwait using a diplomatic passport or as an MP but he went there as a businessman.

"But it's regrettable," he said adding that they feel proud when any Bangladeshi does something good abroad and get hurt when someone commits misdeeds.

Momen said Papul committed misdeeds and it is a matter of shame.

No impact on Bangladesh-Kuwait bilateral ties

The Foreign minister said the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Kuwait is very strong.

"The issue (Papul's conviction) will have no impact on our relations," he said.
 
This guy is giving me ideas !
 
