Saudi minister: Saudi Arabia could start investing in Iran 'very quickly'

lydian fall
- Feb 11, 2022
Saudi Arabia could start investing in Iran 'very quickly,' finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan says
Riyadh and Tehran agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in each other's countries following China-led negotiations in Beijing.
Good development...
Also they sold their anti Iranian media 'Iran International' to CIA and it seems they want eternal peace with Yemen
A U-turn for economic growth
PS it seems MBS wants to remain in power against possible uprisings/coups and his rivals in long term ruling Saudi family
BTW we're both oil rich countries...
I don't know what Saudis want to offer to Iran
