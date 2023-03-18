What's new

Saudi minister: Saudi Arabia could start investing in Iran 'very quickly'

www.cnbc.com

Saudi Arabia could start investing in Iran 'very quickly,' finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan says

Riyadh and Tehran agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in each other's countries following China-led negotiations in Beijing.
Good development...

Also they sold their anti Iranian media 'Iran International' to CIA and it seems they want eternal peace with Yemen

A U-turn for economic growth

PS it seems MBS wants to remain in power against possible uprisings/coups and his rivals in long term ruling Saudi family

BTW we're both oil rich countries...

I don't know what Saudis want to offer to Iran
 
He won't be able to stay for too much innocent blood. From Khashoggi to Yemenis. But the overall political atmosphere is positive towards Iran. Without him, Arabian peninsula will completely tilt towards Iran.
 

