Saudi minister: Saudi Arabia could start investing in Iran 'very quickly'

Saudi Arabia could start investing in Iran 'very quickly,' finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan says Riyadh and Tehran agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies in each other's countries following China-led negotiations in Beijing.

Good development...Also they sold their anti Iranian media 'Iran International' to CIA and it seems they want eternal peace with YemenA U-turn for economic growthPS it seems MBS wants to remain in power against possible uprisings/coups and his rivals in long term ruling Saudi familyBTW we're both oil rich countries...I don't know what Saudis want to offer to Iran